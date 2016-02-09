* India ruled Monday against differential data pricing
* Facebook could challenge ruling in courts - analysts
* Regulators in other Free Basics markets may follow India
* Indonesia, Philippines say no plans to reassess Facebook
p'ships
By Jeremy Wagstaff and Himank Sharma
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, Feb 9 India's decision to
effectively ban Facebook's pared-back free Internet
service is a major blow to the social network's
plans, and may prompt other regulators to demand equal online
access for their users.
Facebook will have to reconsider its approach in the light
of India's new rules preventing Internet service providers from
having different pricing policies for accessing different parts
of the Web, analysts said.
"This is a major setback for Facebook," said Naveen Menon,
lead analyst at A.T. Kearney in Singapore. "Not only because
India was expected to be such a critical piece of the overall
Internet.org success story, but more so because it has potential
dangerous knock-on effects for the universal access initiative
in other markets."
Internet.org is Facebook's umbrella initiative to bring
Internet access to the unconnected. Part of that is the Free
Basics programme, which Facebook has launched in around three
dozen emerging countries. The service has been criticised
outside India, too, with Facebook accused of infringing the
principle of net neutrality - the concept that all websites and
data on the Internet be treated equally.
Critics and Internet activists argue that allowing free
access to a select few apps and Web services disadvantages small
content providers and start-ups that don't participate.
Ram Sevak Sharma, chairman of the Telecom Regulatory
Authority of India (TRAI), told Reuters he hoped its ruling
would clarify ambiguity about net neutrality and "that India has
set the record straight that will be followed world over."
In Facebook posts after Monday's ruling, founder Mark
Zuckerberg said Free Basics was just one part of a larger
initiative that includes solar-powered planes, satellites and
lasers, and pairing with local entrepreneurs to provide wireless
hotspots.
Expanding these approaches with or without the operators was
one option for Facebook now, as well as legal workarounds where
the service is repackaged, said Martin Geddes, a UK-based
telecoms consultant.
Facebook could also challenge the ruling in the courts, but
a more likely move, said Marc Einstein, Asia-Pacific director at
Frost and Sullivan, would be to sit down with the TRAI "to try
to come up with a solution that's deemed a little more neutral."
Facebook executives were not immediately available for
comment, but India-born Karthik Naralasetty, whose blood donor
matching service Socialblood is available in more than 20
countries via Free Basics, said Facebook was already re-thinking
its approach.
"Facebook is re-thinking what it's doing, coming up with
better plans," he said by telephone. "Communications will have
to improve. They have to get the buy-in of different governments
before they go into those countries."
FIGHT GOES ON
It won't be easy.
For one thing, said Neil Shah, a director of Counterpoint
Research in Mumbai, Free Basics made little headway in India
before it was suspended in December, gaining 1 million users.
Only 252 million of India's 1.3 billion people have Internet
access.
Opponents of the service said they would continue to fight.
"Facebook is not going to take it lying down and they will
try and figure out a way for it to happen one way or the other,"
said Sachin Bhatia, co-founder of Indian dating app TrulyMadly.
"Our job is to keep at it non-stop to ensure Internet freedom is
not threatened."
Regional telecoms operators which partner Facebook, such as
Indonesia's PT Indosat, controlled by Qatar's Ooredoo
, and Globe Telecom in the Philippines, said
the ruling would not lead them to reconsider the partnerships.
"The Indian experience is very isolated," said Vicente
Froilan Castelo, general counsel of Globe Telecom.
(Reporting by Jeremy Wagstaff and Himank Sharma, with
additional reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka, Eveline Danubrata in
Jakarta and Neil Jerome C. Morales in Manila; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)