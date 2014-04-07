MUMBAI, April 7 India's market regulator on Monday partially reversed curbs on dollar-rupee forward contracts that were imposed last year after the rupee hit record lows.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had doubled the margin requirement on the domestic dollar-rupee forward trades last year in a bid to arrest the steep decline of the rupee.

The SEBI on Monday asked exchanges to restore the initial margins and extreme loss margin for dollar-rupee trades to pre July 8, 2013 levels from April 15.

The regulator had also imposed restrictions on total open interest on USD-INR trades, while the central bank had banned banks from proprietary trading in domestic currency futures and the exchange-traded options market.

Those restriction have not been reversed yet.

For the SEBI circular, click: (link.reuters.com/nap38v) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)