MUMBAI, April 7 India's market regulator on
Monday partially reversed curbs on dollar-rupee forward
contracts that were imposed last year after the rupee hit record
lows.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had
doubled the margin requirement on the domestic dollar-rupee
forward trades last year in a bid to arrest the steep decline of
the rupee.
The SEBI on Monday asked exchanges to restore the initial
margins and extreme loss margin for dollar-rupee trades to pre
July 8, 2013 levels from April 15.
The regulator had also imposed restrictions on total open
interest on USD-INR trades, while the central bank had banned
banks from proprietary trading in domestic currency futures and
the exchange-traded options market.
Those restriction have not been reversed yet.
