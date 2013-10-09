MUMBAI Oct 9 India's capital markets regulator
said on Wednesday it would unveil regulations for the
cancellation or modification of trades arising from any
instances of errant, or freak, trades on the country's stock
exchanges.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) sought
comments and suggestions from stock exchanges and other market
participants on how best to regulate the aftermath of these
errant trades.
India has experienced several instances of market glitches,
including a flurry of erroneous orders placed by broker Emkay
Global last October, that have rattled confidence in
the trading systems of the country's exchanges.
Currently, India does not have any formal rules meant for
dealing with the annulment of trades. Instead, stock exchanges
devise their own guidelines.
Under SEBI's suggestions unveiled on Wednesday, trades which
are once executed would not be annulled except under exceptional
circumstances such as market manipulation or trading errors.
SEBI also provided some detailed guideline suggestions on
how exchanges and market participants could deal with errant
trades.
For the full set of suggestions see:
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)