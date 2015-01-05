Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
MUMBAI Jan 5 India's capital markets regulator on Monday recommended restrictions on accessing equity and debt markets for so-called "wilful defaulters" as part of a tougher approach against those who fail to pay back bank loans.
Under Indian law 'wilful defaulters' are classified as companies or individuals who deliberately thwart repayment of dues to lenders.
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) proposed that companies in which a promoter, director or subsidiary is declared a wilful defaulter not be allowed to issue equity, debt securities, or non-convertible redeemable preference shares.
However, SEBI said wilful defaulters would be allowed to raise money through private placements to institutional investors.
The regulator also proposed that wilful defaulters not be allowed to make an offer to take over a listed company in India, but added that they will be allowed to make a counter-offer in case they are the target of a hostile takeover.
The proposed regulations are in the drafting stage, and SEBI called for public comments by Jan. 23.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12