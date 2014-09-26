MUMBAI India's market regulator on Friday notified the final rules for setting up of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts.

The notification comes after Securities and Exchange Board of India last month said REITs should operate with an asset pool of at least 5 billion rupees ($81.8 million) and have an initial issue size of at least 2.5 billion rupees for shareholders.

REITs and infrastructure investment trusts are listed entities that mainly invest in income-producing assets, the earnings of which are mostly distributed to their shareholders. They generally get special tax treatment.

($1 = 61.1400 rupees)

