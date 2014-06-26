NEW DELHI, June 26 Foreign private equity funds
and pension funds are among investors that over the last 12
months have committed to invest more than $1 billion to buy or
build commercial property in India as the government works to
finalise rules governing real estate investment trusts (REITs).
-In June, Brookfield paid about 33 billion Indian rupees
($552.76 million) for a 60 percent stake in six parks from
Unitech Corp Parks and a 40 percent stake in four of the
six from Unitech Ltd.
-In May, The Xander Group, an emerging markets investor,
partnered with a consortium of investors lead by Dutch pension
fund asset manager APG Asset Management N.V. to invest $300
million, with an option to increase it to $500 million, to buy
leased office assets in big cities including Mumbai and Delhi.
-In November, Singapore warehouse and industrial park
developer Ascendas Pte Ltd announced plans to invest
in Indian real estate, focussing on office space, with a target
asset size of S$600 million ($479.88 million). Singapore's
sovereign wealth fund GIC will be a key investor.
-In November, Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board said it
would invest $200 million in an 80 percent joint venture with
Mumbai-based developer, Shapoorji Pallonji Group to buy leased
office buildings.
-In July, Qatar Investment Authority decided to invest $300
million in a special purpose vehicle formed by developer RMZ
Corp to buy and build leased office assets, mainly in south
India. Baring Private Equity has a 21 percent stake in the
vehicle which it bought in 2012 for 5 billion rupees.
($1 = 1.2503 Singapore dollars)
($1 = 59.70 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Matt Driskill)