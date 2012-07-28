NEW DELHI, July 28 Reliance Industries
, India's third-most valuable company, is expected to
invest close to $1 billion over the next few years in its
aerospace division, the Economic Times reported on Saturday,
citing unnamed executives close to the matter.
The company, controlled by India's richest man Mukesh
Ambani, may hire about 1,500 people and collaborate with global
players to bring sophisticated civil and military aerospace
technologies to India, the paper said.
A Reliance Industries spokesman declined comment, when
contacted by Reuters.
Reliance Industries this month applied for a government
licence to design and make equipment for military and civilian
aircraft as well as unmanned airborne vehicles, the paper said.
Reliance aims to double its operating profit in the next
four to five years as it boosts spending and capacity in its
core energy business and builds up its retail and telecoms
operations.
(Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)