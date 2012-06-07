MUMBAI, June 7 India's Reliance Industries
expects to double its operating profit over the next
four to five years, Chairman Mukesh Ambani told shareholders at
the company's annual general meeting on Thursday.
The company also plans to invest 1 trillion rupees ($18
billion) across its businesses in India over the next 4-5 years,
he said.
The energy-focused conglomerate reported its second
consecutive quarterly drop in profit during the three months to
March, its shares are near a three-year low, and its rising cash
pile has fuelled investor disquiet.
($1 = 55.1 Indian rupees)
