Sensex falls on profit-taking; financial stocks down
Indian shares fell on Friday, with the NSE index hitting a one-week low, as investors booked profits in financials such as State Bank of India and auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
NEW DELHI India's oil minister invited BP and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday to invest in fuel retailing after they jointly pumped billions of dollars into a gasfield off the country's east coast.
BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley and Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who met India's oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Thursday, will hold a news conference later in the day.
"BP & RIL have invested in KG Basin," Pradhan said in a tweet after the meeting. "Invited them to invest in retail as well."
He did not elaborate.
Reliance holds a 60 percent stake in a gas block in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin, BP owns 30 percent while Calgary-based Niko Resources Ltd holds the rest.
(Reporting by Krishna N. Das; editing by David Clarke)
LONDON Oil prices edged up on Friday, recovering some of their steep losses made this week, but crude remained on course for its worst first-half decline in almost two decades as production cuts have failed to sufficiently reduce oversupply.