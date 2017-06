Reliance Industries KG-D6's floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel is seen off the Bay of Bengal in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

MUMBAI Energy conglomerate Reliance Industries(RELI.NS) on Friday said its board approved spending up to 104.4 billion rupees to buy back shares.

Reliance, India's biggest company by market value, said it will buy back up to 120 million equity shares from the open market at a maximum price of 870 rupees each, in its first share buyback since 2005.

Earlier, the company reported a 14 percent fall in October-December net profit, its first quarterly profit drop in more than two years as gross refining margins fell sharply.

(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)