A man walks past an advertisement of Reliance Industries Limited at a construction site in Mumbai, India, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

NEW DELHI Reliance Industries Ltd(RELI.NS) plans to shut a crude distillation unit (CDU) for a 10-day planned maintenance in the first half of July, it said in a statement on Monday, halving crude processing at its 580,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery during the shutdown duration.

The export-focussed refinery at the Jamnagar complex in western Gujarat state has two crude distillation units of equal size.

"The planned maintenance turnaround at the refinery is not expected to have any impact on commercial commitments," it said.

Reliance, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, has two mega-sized refineries in India. The older 660,000-bpd refinery at the complex also has two crude units and mainly caters to domestic demand.

Other units at the Jamnagar refinery complex are planned to operate at normal throughput, it said.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)