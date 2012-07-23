* Reliance Comm shares fall more than 3 pct
* Says will await supportive market conditions
* Company burdened with $7 bln debt
July 23 Shares in India's Reliance
Communications dropped more than 3 percent on Monday
after the debt-laden telecoms carrier shelved an initial public
offering by its undersea cable unit that it had hoped would draw
in as much as $1 billion.
The postponement marks another failure in the company's
various attempts to reduce its debt burden of $7 billion.
A planned sale of its telecoms tower unit, expected to raise
about $3 billion, has dragged on for almost two years, while an
earlier plan to sell a stake of up to 26 percent in the parent
itself found no takers.
"There is no immediate debt reduction move in sight for
them," said K.K. Mital, a portfolio manager at Globe Capital in
New Delhi.
"The entire telecoms sector is under pressure because of
policy issues and the impact on Reliance Communications is even
more because of their high debt," Mital said.
Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil
Ambani, was looking to raise between $700 million and $1 billion
through the listing of its undersea cable assets as a business
trust in Singapore.
It said it would await supportive market conditions to
proceed with the offering at an appropriate time in the future.
The company, which posted a surprise profit rise in the
March quarter after 10 straight quarters of profit decline,
repaid convertible foreign bonds by borrowing $1.2 billion from
Chinese lenders.
By 0435 GMT, shares in Reliance Communications, valued at
$2.3 billion, were down 3.4 percent at 61.60 rupees in a Mumbai
market down 0.9 percent. The stock is down 12 percent this year
and trading at less than a tenth of its peak in 2008.
The Singapore trust was offering a dividend yield of as much
as 11.5 percent, higher than that offered by peers, but even
that did not attract enough investor interest. The institutional
bookbuilding for the IPO was extended twice last week, before
the company said it was putting the offer on hold.
