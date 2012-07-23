(Repeats to add additional coding)

MUMBAI, July 23 Shares in India's Reliance Communications dropped more than 3 percent on Monday after shelving a planned Singapore initial public offering for its undersea cable unit, citing unfavourable market conditions.

The company controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani was looking to raise between $700 million and $1 billion through the listing of its undersea cable assets as a business trust in Singapore.

Reliance Communications has been burdened with net debt of $7 billion as of March 31. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)