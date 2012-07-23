(Repeats to add additional coding)
MUMBAI, July 23 Shares in India's Reliance
Communications dropped more than 3 percent on Monday
after shelving a planned Singapore initial public offering for
its undersea cable unit, citing unfavourable market conditions.
The company controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani was
looking to raise between $700 million and $1 billion through the
listing of its undersea cable assets as a business trust in
Singapore.
Reliance Communications has been burdened with net debt of
$7 billion as of March 31.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)