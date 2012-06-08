NEW DELHI, June 8 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, boosted oil imports 23 percent over a year ago in May, including a rare purchase of Gabon's Olende grade and Russian Export Blend, tanker discharge data made available to Reuters showed. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and swings purchases to maximise revenue, bought about five percent more oil in January-May from a year ago. It bought about a third of its oil needs from Latin America, with Venezuela emerging as top supplier followed by Saudi Arabia. The Neutral Zone, whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third biggest oil supplier in the first five months of this year. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For Q1 2012 import by Reliance, see: Graphic on Reliance's crude imports since 2007 to Jan-May 2012 link.reuters.com/tap68s Top crude oil suppliers for Reliance and Essar: link.reuters.com/sap68s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included: Roncador and Albacora from Brazil; Merey from Venezuela; Maya from Mexico; Dalia and Gimboa from Angola; Lokele from Cameroon; Aseng from Equatorial Guinea; and Patos Marinza Albania. Following are the details of Reliance's crude imports in Jan-May 2012 versus a year ago, according to tanker discharge data available to Reuters. Volumes are in 1,000 barrels per day (bpd): ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country/ May April May %chg %chg April March %chg %chg Jan-May Jan-May %chg Region 2012 2012 2011 May/Apr May/May 2011 2012 Apr/Mar Apr/Apr 2012 2011 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 65 -- -- -- -- 66 98 -100 -100 86 55 56 Colombia -- -- -- -- -- 63 -- -- -100 -- 20 -100 Ecuador -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 13 -100 Mexico 96 64 56 51 71 62 62 3 3 70 49 41 Venezuela 267 139 135 93 98 219 338 -59 -37 221 178 24 TOTAL 428 202 191 112 124 410 498 -59 -51 377 315 20 Asia Malaysia -- 8 -- -100 -- -- -- -- -- 2 -- -- Australia -- -- -- -- -- -- 18 -100 -- 8 13 -39 TOTAL -- 8 -- -100 -- -- 18 -54 -- 9 13 -25 Meast N. Zone 112 165 203 -32 -45 16 179 -8 905 144 112 29 Oman -- -- 258 -- -100 128 25 -100 -100 12 182 -94 Iraq -- 125 123 -100 -100 123 -- -- 2 77 116 -34 Qatar 157 102 59 54 164 78 65 56 31 107 66 63 Kuwait -- -- 34 -- -100 -- -- -- -- -- 7 -100 S Arabia 191 190 125 -- 52 145 306 -38 31 195 179 9 UAE 60 160 33 -63 82 74 80 100 116 91 64 42 Dubai -- -- 15 -- -100 -- 32 -100 -- 21 6 228 Yemen -- 67 -- -100 -- -- -- -- -- 25 14 88 TOTAL 520 810 851 -36 -39 565 688 18 43 672 746 -10 Europe Albania -- 5 -- -100 -- -- 4 18 -- 2 -- -- TOTAL -- 5 -- -100 -- -- 4 18 -- 2 -- -- C.I.S. Russia 34 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 7 -- -- TOTAL 34 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 7 -- -- Africa -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- Nigeria -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 7 -100 Angola 123 63 -- 94 -- 150 101 -37 -58 71 63 13 Cameroon -- 21 -- -100 -- 20 20 4 5 8 4 101 Congo 41 -- -- -- -- -- 30 -100 -- 14 4 309 Chad 30 -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 6 -- -- Egypt -- 54 35 -100 -100 73 35 55 -26 29 37 -23 Gabon 70 12 -- 466 -- -- 32 -62 -- 23 -- -- Sudan -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 4 -- -- Eq Guinea 76 23 -- 232 -- -- 33 -32 -- 31 6 384 TOTAL 340 173 35 96 868 243 252 -31 -29 187 120 55 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 1322 1199 1077 10 23 1219 1460 -18 -2 1253 1193 5 ________________________________________________________________________________________________ NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)