(Repeats to more subscribers) * July imports up 4 pct y/y at 1.22 mln bpd-trade * Makes first ever purchase of Australia's Van Gogh oil-trade Oct 9 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 8.2 percent more oil in August from a month earlier and made a rare purchase of Venezuela's Hamaca grade, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.32 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in August, an increase of about 6.7 percent from a year ago. Reliance's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, about 28 percent of India's overall capacity. The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to diversify its crude slate continuously by testing new grades, and to improve refining margins. The private refiner had increased monthly imports by 1.6 percent to about 1.22 million bpd in July, when it shipped in Australia's Van Gogh grade for the first time, the data showed. In the first eight months of 2013, the private refiner bought in about 1.23 million bpd of oil, a decline of about 1.8 percent from a year ago. From January to August, it bought about 45 percent of its oil needs from Latin America, with Venezuela maintaining its position as top crude supplier, which it has held since May 2012, followed by Saudi Arabia. The Neutral Zone, a border area whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third-biggest oil supplier to Reliance in the first eight months of this year. Reliance has an annual deal with Saudi Aramco to buy about 240,000 bpd oil, including 60,000 to 65,000 bpd from its fields in the Neutral Zone. Following are details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in July and August versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ July July %chg June %chg Aug Aug %chg %chg Jan-Aug Jan-Aug %chg Country 2013 2012 y/y 2013 m/m 2013 2012 y/y m/m 2013 2012 y/y ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 21.9 63.3 -65.4 22.5 -2.6 0.0 66.2 -100.0 -100.0 20.7 86.7 -76.1 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- -- 40.6 4.4 822.3 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 69.2 -100.0 31.4 0.0 -- -- 12.6 0.0 -- Mexico 61.6 0.0 -- 63.7 -3.2 61.7 0.0 -- 0.2 62.3 43.3 43.9 Venezuela 406.3 400.5 1.4 348.2 16.7 442.3 303.7 45.6 8.9 417.0 261.2 59.6 TOTAL 489.8 463.8 5.6 503.6 -2.7 535.4 369.8 44.8 9.3 553.2 395.6 39.8 Asia Malaysia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 1.0 -100.0 Australia 13.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 19.5 -- -100.0 6.0 7.3 -17.2 TOTAL 13.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 19.5 -100.0 -100.0 6.0 8.3 -27.6 Middle East N. Zone 77.2 173.8 -55.6 146.9 -47.4 196.6 63.7 208.9 154.6 124.4 141.8 -12.3 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.3 0.0 -- -- 7.5 7.3 3.0 Iraq 64.5 0.0 -- 133.4 -51.7 129.9 190.6 -31.9 101.4 83.5 71.9 16.2 Qatar 121.2 118.5 2.3 76.5 58.5 90.3 89.4 1.0 -25.5 76.2 112.7 -32.4 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- -- 4.3 0.0 -- S Arabia 250.5 112.0 123.7 173.2 44.6 168.5 319.9 -47.3 -32.7 198.7 198.6 0.1 UAE 101.2 90.9 11.2 51.1 98.1 84.0 74.2 13.1 -17.0 48.6 83.8 -42.0 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 12.9 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 15.8 -100.0 TOTAL 614.6 495.2 24.1 581.1 5.8 678.4 737.7 -8.0 10.4 543.4 644.9 -15.7 Europe Albania 0.0 4.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 20.1 0.0 -- -- 2.6 1.8 43.6 TOTAL 0.0 4.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 20.1 0.0 -- -- 2.6 1.8 43.6 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 0.0 0.0 -- 32.5 -100.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 4.0 0.0 -- Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 4.4 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 32.5 -100.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 4.0 4.4 -8.1 Africa Nigeria 0.0 32.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- -- 3.4 4.1 -16.1 Angola 33.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 31.6 90.8 -65.2 -5.9 37.9 76.2 -50.3 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 0.0 -- Cameroon 0.0 20.0 -100.0 23.3 -100.0 23.4 0.0 -- -- 11.7 12.8 -8.5 Congo 0.0 30.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 15.4 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- -- 6.2 0.0 -- Egypt 35.2 35.1 0.2 57.6 -39.0 17.5 17.5 0.3 -50.1 34.0 37.9 -10.3 Gabon 30.8 37.4 -17.6 0.0 -- 11.2 0.0 -- -63.6 12.6 22.8 -45.0 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 2.6 -100.0 Eq. Guinea 0.0 51.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- -- 11.9 22.5 -46.8 TOTAL 99.6 206.6 -51.8 80.9 23.1 83.8 108.3 -22.7 -15.9 117.7 194.2 -39.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 1217.5 1170.5 4.0 1198.2 1.6 1317.7 1235.4 6.7 8.2 1226.9 1249.1 -1.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)