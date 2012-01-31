Jan 31 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest
refining complex, imported 2.5 percent more crude in 2011 from a year ago while smaller Indian
private refiner Essar Oil cut annual shipments by 14.8 percent due to the closure for
over a month of its Vadinar refinery for an upgrade, data from trade sources show.
Last month Essar returned to the purchase of South American grades, buying for the first
time Colombia's Castilla grade. It also significantly raised imports from Iraq in 2011 as it has
expanded capacity to 375,000 barrels per day (bpd) and increased the complexity of its Vadinar
refinery, allowing it to handle nearly 87 percent of such ultra heavy grades.
Reliance made its first-ever purchase of new Pazflor grade from Angola in
November. Reliance has a diversified crude slate, buying 60 percent from the Middle East and
about a quarter from Latin America. Essar depended on the Gulf for about 96 percent of
its needs.
In Reliance's crude slate, Saudi Arabia continued as the top oil supplier followed by
Venezuela and the Neutral Zone -- whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Iraq,
which was at the No. 10 position in 2010, emerged as the fourth-biggest supplier, replacing
Angola, which has slipped to No. 7.
Iran continued to top Essar's crude suppliers but its share in the overall basket fell to
about 43.3 percent from over 46 percent in the year-ago period due to payments problems for
Indian buyers that prompted the private refiner to step up imports from Iraq, which emerged as
the No. 2 supplier this year. That knocked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) into third position.
Saudi Arabia, which was the third-biggest oil supplier to Essar last year, slipped to
fourth, pushing out Qatar.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on Reliance's crude imports since 2007 to 2011
link.reuters.com/vax36s
Top crude oil suppliers for Reliance and Essar:
link.reuters.com/wax36s
India's crude oil imports from 2001/02 (April-March) to 2010/11
link.reuters.com/dus74s
Graphic on Essar's crude imports since 2009 to 2011
link.reuters.com/tyw36s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Reliance bought Hamaca crude from Venezuela for the first time in September and a rare
Jubarte grade from Brazil in August this year, data showed.
Other than regular grades from the Middle East, Essar processed Nigerian Agbami and Seria
Light from Brunei.
Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included: Roncador, Marlim, Jubarte, Frade
and Albacora from Brazil; Hamaca, Merey, Leona and Corocoro from Venezuela; Castilla from
Colombia; Oriente and Napo from Ecuador; Maya from Mexico; Azurite from Congo; Dalia and Gimboa
from Angola; Lokele from Cameroon; Zafiro and Ceiba from Equatorial Guinea; and Pyrenees and
Vincent from Australia.
Following are the details of Reliance's and Essar's crude imports in 2011 versus a year ago,
according to traders' estimates. Volumes are in 1,000 barrels per day:
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Reliance Industries Essar Oil
----------------------------------------------- ---------------------------
Region/ 2011 2010 %chg 2009 2008 2007 2011 2010 %chg 2009
Country yr/yr yr/yr
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Latam
Brazil 56.0 38.8 44.5 43.1 2.8 -- -- 4.6 -100.0 1.7
Colombia 16.8 21.6 -22.2 7.0 -- 0.0 2.7 -- -- --
Ecuador 6.0 14.3 -58.0 15.9 -- 3.1 -- -- -- --
Mexico 39.4 26.8 47.0 36.2 26.8 43.7 -- 2.9 -100.0 --
Venezuela 179.7 181.0 -0.7 60.1 80.0 34.3 -- 13.5 -100.0 39.5
TOTAL 298.0 282.5 5.5 162.3 109.6 81.1 2.7 20.9 -87.3 41.2
Asia
China -- -- -- 2.0 -- -- -- -- -- --
Australia 8.5 23.7 -64.2 1.6 3.5 1.5 -- -- -- --
Brunei -- -- -- -- -- -- 1.6 -- -- --
TOTAL 8.5 23.7 -64.2 3.5 3.5 1.5 1.6 -- -- --
Middle East
Neutral zone 125.2 136.1 -8.1 166.1 137.2 126.0 -- -- -- 5.2
Oman 96.0 95.9 0.1 71.4 -- 1.8 -- -- -- 6.1
Iran -- 2.3 -100.0 101.4 88.0 114.4 93.3 117.2 -20.4 106.3
Iraq 124.0 30.1 312.4 48.0 -- -- 51.8 13.2 293.5 --
Qatar 94.8 87.7 8.1 62.3 25.7 21.4 13.2 16.5 -20.1 3.8
Kuwait 2.9 -- -- -- -- -- 1.6 -- -- --
S Arabia 197.0 182.0 8.3 152.8 172.9 152.3 17.5 21.8 -19.6 27.9
Syria -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 2.7
UAE 73.8 84.1 -12.3 35.9 28.8 26.2 28.6 41.4 -30.9 34.6
Dubai 10.7 8.0 34.5 10.2 2.8 5.2 -- 5.7 -100.0 6.8
Yemen 15.9 29.0 -45.1 13.2 -- -- -- 5.8 -100.0 --
TOTAL 740.3 655.2 13.0 664.5 455.4 447.3 206.0 221.7 -7.1 193.4
Europe
North sea -- 7.1 -100.0 3.5 -- -- -- -- -- --
Norway -- 1.8 -100.0 -- -- -- -- -- -- --
TOTAL -- 8.9 -100.0 3.5 -- -- -- -- -- --
C.I.S.
Kazak -- -- -- 2.6 -- -- -- -- -- 4.4
Russia -- 13.9 -100.0 11.6 -- -- -- -- -- 5.7
TOTAL -- 13.9 -100.0 14.2 -- -- -- -- -- 10.2
Africa
Nigeria 2.7 5.3 -48.7 -- -- -- 2.4 2.7 -11.1 5.2
Angola 83.8 103.1 -18.8 76.0 13.0 8.3 -- -- -- 2.6
Ivory coast -- -- -- 5.6 -- 5.5 -- -- -- --
Cameroon 5.5 4.2 32.4 5.4 -- -- -- -- -- --
Congo 1.5 16.5 -91.1 29.2 -- -- -- -- -- --
Chad -- -- -- 2.9 -- -- -- -- -- --
Egypt 53.0 30.1 76.0 67.5 20.3 35.4 3.1 8.0 -61.1 3.1
Gabon -- 5.1 -100.0 2.7 -- -- -- -- -- --
Sudan 1.7 10.0 -82.9 11.9 3.3 3.4 -- -- -- --
Eq Guinea 2.7 10.1 -73.9 -- -- 5.5 -- -- -- --
Total 150.8 184.5 -18.3 201.2 36.7 58.0 5.5 10.7 -48.4 10.9
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total all 1197.6 1168.7 2.5 1049.1 605.1 587.9 215.8 253.3 -14.8 255.7
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
* Total may not tally as numbers are rounded off.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Compiled by Kriti Anand)