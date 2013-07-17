NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE India's Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) is operating a secondary unit at its Jamanagar refinery at lower rates following a technical glitch this week, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The 200,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) fluid-catalytic cracker (FCC) at the 580,000 bpd export-oriented refinery is operating at slightly more than half its capacity and is expected to run at full capacity in the next few days, one of the sources said.

A Reliance spokesman could not immediately comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in NEW DELHI and Seng Li Peng and Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)