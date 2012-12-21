(Adds details)
SINGAPORE Dec 21 India's Reliance Industries
will restart a crude distillation unit one to two days
after a fire at its older, 660,000 barrels-per-day (bpd)
refinery in Jamnagar, a company spokesman said on Friday.
The fire broke out during maintenance on the unit, which was
shut at the time, said Reliance spokesman Tushar Pania said.
Pania said the fire was minor and was contained immediately.
The company is still investigating the cause of the fire, he
said, without providing details of the unit's capacity.
No firm dates have been set yet for a separate planned
maintenance at Reliance's newer 580,000 bpd Jamnagar refining
complex in January, Pania said.
The company is planning to shut a 13.5 metric tonnes per
annum (270,000 bpd) crude distillation unit for about 40 days in
January, industry sources have said.
It is also planning to shut a 6.5 mmtpa vacuum gasoil
hydrotreater unit, one of the sources said.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Seng Li Peng; Editing by
Paul Tait)