* Mandates Citi, UBS, BofA-Merrill Lynch for 10-year bond
issue
* Dollar bond issue may be launched early next year
By Sumeet Chatterjee and Archana Narayanan
MUMBAI, Nov 30 Indian Reliance Industries
plans to issue a $1 billion 10-year overseas bond,
probably early next year, to fund capital spending and possible
acquisitions, three sources with direct knowledge said on
Wednesday.
Reliance, the largest listed Indian conglomerate, has hired
Citigroup, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch and UBS
AG for the issue, according to the sources who
declined to be named as the information is not public yet.
Two other global banks are also likely to join the list of
bankers for the issue, one of the sources said. The terms of
bond have not yet been decided, the sources said.
A Mumbai-based spokesman for Reliance Industries, which the
market values at nearly $49 billion, had no comment when reached
by Reuters. All the three banks also declined to comment.
The Economic Times newspaper reported on Wednesday Reliance
planned to raise funds with an interest rate of 2.25-2.50
percent, about 125-150 basis points above the benchmark London
Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR).
The sources said Reliance would use the funds to boost
operations at its two refineries in western Gujarat state, which
account for about a third of India's refining capacity, and for
possible acquisition of overseas energy assets.
Part of the proceeds could also be used to repay some
existing debt, one of the sources said.
Reliance, controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani,
the country's richest man with reported wealth of $22.6 billion,
has interests in refining, oil and gas exploration,
petrochemicals and retail.
The company has been looking to expand into telecom and
financial services.
Reliance raised $1.5 billion ib bonds in October last year
in a two-part deal - a $1 billion 10-year tranche and another
$500 million, 30-year bond issue.
It also completed a $1.091 billion, five-year term loan from
foreign investors in August, its third syndicated facility in
nine months.
Shares in Reliance, which has the highest weighting in the
benchmark market index, ended up 1.7 percent at 778.25 rupees,
after having risen as much as 2.4 percent during the day, in a
main Mumbai market that rose 0.7 percent.
Indian issuers of overseas bonds have been kept on the
sidelines in the last few months by volatile global markets.
A slew of companies had announced plans, mandated banks or
completed investor meetings for possible overseas issues, but
the offerings were put on hold.
Indian borrowers are especially price-sensitive and are
reluctant to bring transactions in volatile markets that could
upset pricing expectations.
Indian companies raised $6.6 billion in U.S. dollar bonds
overseas in the first half of 2011, compared with $2.6 billion
in the same period a year earlier, attracted in part by lower
yields overseas.