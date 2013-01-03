(Corrects par 2 to say 10 ppm sulphur diesel premiums were done
at about $3.30 to $3.50 a barrel)
SINGAPORE Jan 3 India's Reliance Industries
has finalised its 2013 term contracts to supply gasoil
and jet fuel to several buyers and is negotiating with a few
more, all at levels higher than those of most other refiners,
industry sources said.
It has completed a 500 ppm sulphur gasoil contact with at
least one buyer at premiums close to $2.70 a barrel to the new
benchmark Middle East quotes and a 10 ppm sulphur diesel
contract at premiums of about $3.30 to $3.50 a barrel, the
sources said on Wednesday.
The gasoil cargoes will be priced off the 500 ppm sulphur
gasoil quotes instead of the current 5,000 ppm, in line with a
shift in benchmark by pricing agency Platts, which comes into
effect in January.
For jet fuel, the Indian refiner has concluded its 2013 term
contracts at premiums of about $2.40 to $2.50 a barrel, the
sources said.
Details on exact volumes and buyers were not immediately
available.
The refiner is likely to continue negotiations with several
other companies, especially for the 500 ppm sulphur gasoil,
traders said.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan, editing by Jane Baird)