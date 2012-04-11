NEW DELHI, April 11 Ouput is normal at India's largest gas producer, the Reliance Industries -operated KG D6 block off India's east coast, and the company is monitoring the situation closely post tsunami warning, it said in statement on Wednesday.

"Following an earthquake in Indonesia and alert for Tsunami issued in the region all emergency measures have been activated at Gadimoga and Kakinada port," it added.

A powerful earthquake and strong aftershocks struck off Indonesia on Wednesday, sending people as far away as southern India scurrying from buildings and raising fears of repeat of a disastrous tsunami that hit in 2004. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)