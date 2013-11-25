A woman walks past a poster of Reliance Industries installed outside the venue of the company's annual general meeting in Mumbai June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) has shut a secondary unit for planned maintenance at its 580,000 barrels per day (bpd) Jamnagar refinery, part of the world's largest refining complex, industry sources said on Monday.

It shut a desulphuriser unit around two or three days ago for planned maintenance on heat exchangers, two of the sources said. The capacity of the unit was not immediately clear.

The unit, which removes sulphur to produce fuels such as diesel, is expected to be back online in one to two weeks, the sources said.

The move is unlikely to affect exports of oil products as the company's other facilities can make up for any shortfall, one of the sources said.

Reliance operates another refinery in Jamnagar, in Gujarat, with a capacity of 660,000 bpd.

A Reliance spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

