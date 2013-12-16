SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI Reliance Industries(RELI.NS) is planning to shut a crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 660,000 barrels per day (bpd) Jamnagar refinery around early February for maintenance, industry sources said on Monday.

They added that the maintenance would likely last around two weeks and the capacity of the unit to be shut was estimated between 320,000 and 330,000 bpd.

Reliance's spokesman could not be reached on phone.

Reliance operates two refineries in Jamnagar with a total capacity of 1.24 million bpd, making this one of the world's largest refining complex in a single location.

It had recently shut a desulphurizer unit for planned maintenance at its 580,000 bpd plant.

