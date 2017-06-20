Labourers work behind an advertisement of Reliance Industries Limited at a construction site in Mumbai, India, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

NEW DELHI India's Reliance Industries Ltd has shut a diesel hydro desulphuriser (DHDS) at its export-focused 580,000 barrels per day refinery for about two to three weeks for maintenance, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

Reliance, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, has two mega-sized refineries with combined capacity of 1.2 million bpd at Jamnagar in western Gujarat state.

Reliance plans to change the catalyst of the DHDS during the shutdown period, the sources added. Reliance has two DHDS units of 150,000 bpd each at the plant.

Reliance did not respond to Reuters' email seeking comments.

