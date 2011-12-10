(Combines earlier stories, adds quotes)
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI Dec 10 India's Reliance
Industries is currently selling two to three million
tonnes of petroleum products a year to Africa and sees potential
for more, P. Raghavendran, the company's president of refinery
business, said on Saturday.
Reliance, which owns the world's biggest refining complex
with total combined capacity of 1.24 million barrels per day
(bpd) of oil, currently directly sells products into East Africa
through its marketing firm Gapco.
"Volumes going into Africa are far lower than the potential.
Once African product specification comes up to Indian levels
and global levels there will be a lot more potential,"
Raghavendran said.
Asked if Reliance is looking at expanding Gapco's operations
on the continent, he said: "We are looking at opportunities and
wherever there is some potential and it's economically justified
we are looking at those."
Reliance currently exports most of the fuels from its giant
complex as India does not compensate private refiners for
selling fuels such as diesel and kerosene at subsidised rates
mandated by the government. Gasoline prices were liberalised in
June 2010.
Its major markets are the United States, Europe, Latin
America and Asia.
Reliance is currently operating 600 fuel stations, mainly in
western and southern India, out of the 1,400 it has in the
country.
Raghavendran said the company would not expand its local
retail operations unless it gets a level playing field. "The
world has to be the same for everyone," he said.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)