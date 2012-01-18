* Shares rally as much as 4.4 pct in choppy market
* Company says board to meet Friday to consider buyback
(Adds details, comment)
MUMBAI Jan 18 Cash-rich Reliance
Industries, whose stock price has been battered over
the past year, will consider a share buyback, the company said
on Wednesday, sending its shares up as much as 4.4 percent.
Reliance, an energy focused conglomerate controlled by
Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, saw its share price tumble
35 percent in 2011, helping drag the benchmark Sensex
down 25 percent for the year, making India one of the
worst-performing markets anywhere.
"This probably means they don't have any big acquisition
proposal in mind for now and this is the only way to deploy part
of surplus cash," said R.K. Gupta, managing director at Taurus
Mutual Fund in New Delhi.
"Also, when you announce a buyback, you are basically
setting up a floor price, which acts as a support price for the
stock and the message to the market is: 'don't short my stock.
I'll buy it if it hits the floor price,'" he said.
Reliance, which has been using cash to make acquisitions and
expand beyond its core energy and refining business, is India's
most valuable listed company. Its last share buyback was in
2005.
The company, which recently invested in the Indian media
sector, plans to launch broadband services using
fourth-generation (4G) technology, and has been accelerating its
rollout of supermarkets.
It plans to invest $4 billion to $4.5 billion by 2014 on
three U.S. shale gas joint ventures it entered into in 2010.
Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Reliance is
among companies in talks to buy the exploration and production
(E&P) unit of U.S. pipeline firm El Paso Corp.
The company said its board would meet on Friday to consider
a buyback. Controlling shareholders in Reliance own 44.71
percent of the stock, according to the Bombay Stock Exchange.
"This was not completely unexpected, as there was a feeling
that if the stock was impacted to this extent, the company would
move to buy up shares," said Deven Choksey, chief executive
officer of K R Choksey Shares & Securities.
"The shares are very attractive at current levels, and when
there is a chance to make 20 percent return on their capital,
Reliance don't miss that kind of opportunity," he said.
Reliance, which also reports its December quarter earnings
on Friday, is widely expected by analysts to post a drop in
profit from a year ago, mainly because of lower refining margins
and a fall in output from its offshore gas fields.
The slowing gas output has also weighed on its shares.
Reliance had cash and cash equivalents of 614.9 billion
rupees ($12.15 billion) as of the end of September.
(US$1 = 50.59 rupees)
(Reporting by Nandita Bose, Henry Foy, Tony Munroe and
Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)