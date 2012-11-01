* Reliance cuts capex to $6.2 billion from $8.8 billion
* Gas output falls to 20.5 mmscmd from 67 mmscmd in 2009-10
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, Nov 1 Reliance Industries Ltd
has cut its estimate of gas reserves in the D6 block
off India's east coast by about two-thirds to 3.4 trillion cubic
feet (tcf), the oil ministry said, hurting plans for the country
to reduce its gas imports.
The D6 block in Krishna Godavari (KG) basin, jointly
operated by Reliance and BP Plc, was expected to
contribute up to a quarter of the gas supply for Asia's
third-largest economy.
But output from KG fields has declined, leaving India more
dependent on expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports.
Development of the field has been beset by arguments over
spending and the strategy for tapping its complex geology.
Reliance's latest revision compares with its December 2006
estimate of 10.3 tcf of reserves and brings the figure back
closer to the November 2004 estimate of 3.81 tcf, the ministry
said on Thursday.
The company also has revised its capital spending plan from
$8.8i billion in 2006 and $2.4 billion in 2004, it said.
"They have again submitted a revised Field Development Plan
in September 2012 bringing back the reserves at 3.4 tcf and
capex to $6.2 billion. This is being examined critically by DGH
(Directorate General of Hydrocarbons)," the ministry statement
said.
Reliance has seen its growth outlook marred by falling
output from the KG gas fields, and the company has been under
pressure from the government and regulators to increase
production.
Reliance shares fell as much as 2.1 percent early on
Thursday after an anti-corruption activist accused the energy
conglomerate of hoarding natural gas and exerting pressure on
the government to favour it. They then recovered after it
announced a plan for a share buyback to end up 0.2 percent.
Output at the D1 and D3 fields in the KG D6 block has shrunk
to 20.5 million cubic metres a day (mmscmd) from 67 mmscmd in
2009-10, never having reached the forecast peak flow of 81
mmscmd, the ministry said.
Canadian company Niko Resources, which has a 10
percent stake in the D6 block, in June also lowered its
estimates of the block's reserve.
India's federal auditor last year criticised the government
as well as Reliance over development of the KG gas field.
The oil ministry wants Reliance to share all the records and
accounts of the D6 block for the years 2008-2009 to 2011-2012
with the federal auditor, the ministry reiterated on Thursday.
Falling output has prompted the government to disallow
proportionate cost recovery to Reliance, leading to an
arbitration, the statement said.