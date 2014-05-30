NEW DELHI, May 30 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 9.5 percent more oil in April than in March, and made its first purchase of Mexico's extra light Olmeca grade while continuing to skip imports from Iraq for the sixth month, tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources show. It imported about 1.21 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in April for processing at its two complex refineries at Jamnagar in western Gujarat state. The plant can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil. Reliance, which regularly tests new grades and buys cheaper tougher grades to maximise its refining margins, received a rare cargo of Equatorial Guinea's Zaffiro and Alen condensate. In the four months to end-April, Reliance bought three cargoes of Kazakhstan's CPC blend and stepped up purchase of UAE's Umm Shaif and Lower Zakum grades, the data showed. Reliance may boost intake of Brent-linked heavier, cheaper African grades in 2014 and West Texas Intermediate (WTI)-related Latin American oil while cutting intake of those from Middle East. Brent and Latin American grades have turned cheaper after being displaced from the U.S. market because of a shale boom and enhanced Canadian supplies through pipelines and rails. DUB-EFS-1M CL-LCO1=R In January-April, Reliance's imports from Africa also included Gharib Blend from Egypt; Lokele from Cameroon; Saturno Blend, Dalia and Pazflor from Angola; Aseng from Equatorial Guinea, Olende from Gabon; Qua Iboe and Brass Blend from Nigeria; and Dar Blend from Sudan. It also shipped in Merey, Leona, Hamaca, BCF, and diluted crude oil of Venezuela; Maya from Mexico; Peregrino, Albacora and Roncador from Brazil; Castilla and Vasconia from Colombia; Aseng from Equatorial Guinea, Azeri Light, Canadian Cold Lake, and Patos Marinza from Albania. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in April 2014 versus and a year earlier, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COUNTRY/ April March %Chg April %Chg Jan-April Jan-April %Chg REGION 2014 2014 mth/mth 2013 yr/yr 2014 2013 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 23.6 22.6 4.1 21.9 7.7 56.9 13.8 313.8 Colombia 141.4 99.4 42.2 83.8 68.8 95.4 65.1 46.5 Mexico 59.5 61.8 -3.8 63.7 -6.6 62.8 62.4 0.6 Venezuela 338.0 329.8 2.5 424.0 -20.3 306.3 451.5 -32.2 Guatemala 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 562.4 513.7 9.5 593.3 -5.2 521.5 592.8 -12.0 Asia Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.7 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 8.7 -100.0 Middle East Neutral Zone 56.4 83.5 -32.5 129.2 -56.4 89.1 112.8 -21.0 Oman 4.7 0.0 -- 18.5 -74.4 3.3 11.3 -70.4 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 137.0 -100.0 0.0 68.4 -100.0 Qatar 123.3 109.4 12.6 119.1 3.4 108.3 63.4 71.0 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 35.1 -100.0 0.0 8.8 -100.0 S Arabia 192.0 218.6 -12.2 222.3 -13.6 224.6 188.2 19.3 U.A.E. 103.2 39.8 159.5 36.3 184.6 58.4 37.9 54.2 TOTAL 479.5 451.3 6.2 697.5 -31.3 483.8 490.7 -1.4 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.0 0.0 -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.4 0.0 -- Kazakhstan 32.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 24.4 0.0 -- TOTAL 32.5 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 32.8 0.0 -- Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 14.9 7.0 114.6 Angola 31.6 98.7 -67.9 67.5 -53.1 65.1 51.2 27.0 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 23.3 -100.0 5.8 5.8 -0.3 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 12.5 -100.0 Egypt 18.1 17.5 3.6 36.3 -50.0 18.1 31.7 -42.9 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.5 3.7 -32.1 Sudan 20.9 20.2 3.5 0.0 -- 15.7 0.0 -- Eq. Guinea 60.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 20.7 24.2 -14.5 TOTAL 131.6 136.5 -3.5 127.0 3.6 142.8 136.2 4.9 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.6 0.0 -- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1206.1 1101.5 9.5 1417.9 -14.9 1189.5 1228.5 -3.2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)