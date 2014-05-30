NEW DELHI May 30 India's Reliance Industries will shut a vacuum gas oil (VGO) hydrotreater at its 580,000 barrels per day (bpd) export focused plant for up to a month from this weekend, an industry source said.

"They will shut one of the VGO unit for catalyst change from June 1 for about 3-4 weeks," said the source, who is privy to the shutdown plan but not authorised to speak to the media.

Reliance Industries, headed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, operates the world's biggest refining complex at Jamnagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat, with capacity to process over 1.2 million bpd of crude.

The VGO hydrotreater is one of two such units of about 110,000 bpd capacity at the refinery.

A VGO hydrotreater removes sulphur from heavy feedstock to produce naphtha, jet fuel and LPG.

Reliance did not respond to Reuters' email seeking comment. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Himani Sarkar)