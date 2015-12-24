By Sanjeev Miglani
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Dec 24 India's Reliance Defence said
on Thursday it had signed a manufacturing and maintenance deal
potentially worth $6 billion with Russia's Almaz-Antey, the
maker of an air defence system that sources said the Indian
military was poised to buy.
The partnership between the Indian firm controlled by
billionaire Anil Ambani and the Russian firm was announced as
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a trip to Moscow aimed
at strengthening defence ties.
Earlier this week, Indian defence ministry sources said the
government had cleared the purchase of five S-400 air defence
systems that are estimated to cost about $4.5 billion in a bid
to modernise the country's defences against airborne attacks.
"The two sides identified the air defence missile
systems.... radars and automated control systems as areas of
partnership.... as well as offset policies of the Indian
Ministry of Defence," Reliance said in a statement.
Under the offsets policy, global defence contractors are
required to invest a percentage of the value of any deal in
India to help it build a defence industrial base and reduce
imports for a military that has emerged as the world's biggest
buyer of arms in recent years.
India is forecast to spend $250 billion over the next decade
to upgrade its military and Modi's government wants a greater
role for Indian state and defence firms.
Reliance is forging close ties with Russia to jumpstart its
ambitions to develop a defence business from scratch. It said it
had also discussed joint implementation of modernisation, repair
and overhaul of Almaz-Antey systems already in service in India.
The company also plans to bid for contracts for local
manufacture of helicopters, submarines and ships. Earlier this
month, Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure took sole
management control of Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering
Co which has built patrol vessels for the Indian navy.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)