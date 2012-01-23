NEW DELHI Jan 23 Gas output from Reliance's D6 block off India's east coast could fall below current levels of 38-39 mmscmd, the country's upstream regulator said on Monday.

Output from the block had declined as Reliance drilled fewer wells than planned and six wells have ceased to produce due to the entry of sand or water, the government said last month.

The company last year tied up with BP to further develop the D6 block, and the British firm has said production from the field could rise from 2014 with the help of output from satellite fields.

The regulator said the two companies could submit by December a workover plan to arrest the output decline. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)