NEW DELHI Jan 23 Gas output from Reliance Industries -operated D6 block could fall below the current 38-39 million cubic metres a day (mmscmd), under half of the estimated peak rate of 80 mmscmd, the country's upstream regulator said on Monday.

"All oil, gas fields undergo some decline. So this (output from D6's producing fields) can also decline," S.K. Srivastava, director at the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons, told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

Output from the block, off India's east coast, had declined as Reliance drilled fewer wells than planned and six wells have ceased to produce due to the entry of sand or water, the government said last month.

Fall in gas output of D6 had spurred demand for liquefied natural gas.

Reliance was producing 60 mmscmd of natural gas from the block in June 2010. The company last week said production at D6 was declining due to reservoir complexities and a natural decline in reserves.

Reliance last year tied up with BP to further develop the D6 block, and the British firm has said production from the field could rise from 2014 with the help of output from satellite fields. A development plan for this was recently approved.

The regulator said the two companies could submit by December a workover plan to arrest the output decline.

