MUMBAI Feb 9 India's Reliance Industries
may price as early as Thursday a $1 billion 10-year
bond that will be used to fund capital expenditure in its U.S.
shale gas business, two sources with direct knowledge of the
deal said.
The company has indicated pricing of 365 basis points over
U.S. treasuries for the bonds, which will be issued by Reliance
Holding USA, they said.
Proceeds will also be used to refinance short-term debt
incurred in the shale gas business, the sources said.
The deal is being led by Barclays Capital, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and UBS, they said.
Standard & Poor's has assigned a BBB long-term rating to the
senior unsecured notes, which will be guaranteed by Reliance
Industries.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Ted Kerr)