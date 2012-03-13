MUMBAI, March 13 India's Reliance MediaWorks, a film and entertainment services company, has raised 3.5 billion rupees ($70.04 million) through a private placement of bonds, a company source with direct knowledge of the deal said. The funds have been raised through 2- and 3-year bonds at 11 percent coupon, another source said. The issue has an unconditional and irrevocable corporate guarantee extended by Reliance Capital and is rated AAA by Care. ($1 = 49.9750 rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose and Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)