MUMBAI May 4 India's petroleum ministry has
struck down Reliance Industries Ltd's plan to recover
$1.2 billion in costs before the energy major starts sharing
profits with the government from its gas field off the country's
east coast, newspapers reported on Friday.
The ministry has disallowed the costs recovery from the KG
D6 gas field because of Reliance's failure to meet drilling
commitments and blamed the company for violating production
sharing contract obligations, the Business Standard said, citing
a notice sent to the company.
Calls to a Reliance spokesman was not immediately answered.
Under India's exploration policy, the government allows
companies to first recover their cost from oil and gas revenue,
and subsequently share profits with the government.
Reliance's growth outlook has been marred by falling gas
output from its huge gas fields, with production less than half
of what was originally estimated.
India's federal auditor last year criticised both Reliance
and the government over development of the KG gas field, and the
company's shares slumped by a third in 2011.
The company has earlier said unexpected geology has caused
the decline in output and drilling more wells would not help,
but this has been rejected by the oil ministry.
In November, Reliance had sent an arbitration notice to the
government over cost recovery, but the ministry has so far
refused to join arbitration.
