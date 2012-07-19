July 19 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, boosted oil imports 35 percent over a year ago in June, tanker discharge data made available to Reuters showed, as the private refiner cut imports last year due to maintenance shutdowns of some units. During June, Reliance shipped in oil from Colombia after a gap of seven months and did not buy crude from Iraq for the second straight month, the data showed. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and swings purchases to maximise revenue, bought about nine percent more oil in January-June from a year ago. It bought about 30 percent of its oil needs from Latin America, with Venezuela emerging as top supplier followed by Saudi Arabia. The Neutral Zone, whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third biggest oil supplier in the first six months of this year. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ India Reliance May crude imports jump 23 pct y/y-trade Graphic on Reliance's crude imports since 2007 to Jan-June 2012 link.reuters.com/hyc59s Top crude oil suppliers for Reliance and Essar: link.reuters.com/kyc59s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included: Roncador, Albacora, Marlim and Jubarte from Brazil; Merey from Venezuela; Pazflor and Kuito from Angola; Djeno from Congo, Mandji from Gabon; and Castilla from Colombia. Following are the details of Reliance's crude imports in January-June 2012 versus a year ago, according to tanker discharge data available to Reuters. Volumes are in 1,000 barrels per day (bpd): ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ June May June %chg %chg Jan-June Jan-June %chg Country 2012 2012 2011 mth/mth yr/yr 2012 2011 yr/yr --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LATAM Brazil 136.8 65.2 63.9 110.0 114.1 94.1 56.4 66.9 Colombia 35.8 0.0 0.0 -- -- 5.9 16.4 -63.9 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 10.6 -100.0 Mexico 0.0 96.1 0.0 -100.0 -- 58.1 41.3 40.7 Venezuela 275.0 267.1 139.6 3.0 97.1 230.3 172.0 33.9 TOTAL 447.7 428.4 203.4 4.5 120.0 388.3 296.6 30.9 ASIA Malaysia 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 1.4 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 20.1 -- -100.0 6.4 13.8 -53.3 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 20.1 -- -100.0 7.8 13.8 -43.2 MEAST Neutral Zone 179.9 112.0 140.8 60.7 27.8 149.7 116.5 28.5 Oman 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 9.8 151.9 -93.5 Iraq 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 63.9 96.7 -33.9 Qatar 158.1 157.2 150.3 0.6 5.2 115.7 79.9 44.8 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 5.8 -100.0 S Arabia 180.1 190.6 159.1 -5.5 13.2 192.6 176.0 9.5 UAE 50.1 60.0 115.6 -16.5 -56.7 84.3 72.5 16.3 Dubai 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 17.3 5.3 228.8 Yemen 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 21.2 11.3 88.3 TOTAL 568.2 519.7 565.7 9.3 0.4 654.5 715.7 -8.5 EUROPE Albania 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 1.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 1.6 0.0 -- C.I.S Russia 0.0 34.4 0.0 -100.0 -- 5.9 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 34.4 0.0 -100.0 -- 5.9 0.0 -- AFRICA Nigeria 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 5.5 -100.0 Angola 167.2 122.7 133.8 36.3 25.0 86.7 74.4 16.5 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 6.7 3.4 101.1 Congo 31.3 40.8 0.0 -23.2 -- 17.3 3.0 484.1 Chad 0.0 30.3 0.0 -100.0 -- 5.2 0.0 -- Egypt 36.2 0.0 55.9 -- -35.1 29.9 40.2 -25.4 Gabon 23.2 70.0 0.0 -66.9 -- 23.3 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 3.4 0.0 -- Eq Guinea 50.5 75.8 0.0 -33.4 -- 34.2 5.3 540.0 TOTAL 308.4 339.6 189.6 -9.2 62.7 206.7 131.8 56.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1324.3 1322.1 978.9 0.2 35.3 1264.9 1157.9 9.2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)