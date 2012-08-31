NEW DELHI, Aug 31 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, shipped in 7.9 percent less oil in July from a year ago, tanker discharge data made available to Reuters showed, after a sharp increase in imports last month. During July, Reliance for the first time shipped in Nigerian Ulsan grade, and did not buy crude from Iraq for the third straight month, the data showed. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and swings purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 6.5 percent more oil in January-July from a year ago. It bought about a third of its oil needs from Latin America, with Venezuela emerging as top supplier followed by Saudi Arabia. The Neutral Zone, whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third biggest oil supplier in the first seven months of this year. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Graphic on Reliance's crude imports since 2007 to Jan-July 2012 link.reuters.com/rub42t Top crude oil suppliers for Reliance and Essar: link.reuters.com/gud42t ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included: Roncador and Albacora from Brazil; Merey and Leona from Venezuela; Djeno from Congo, Mandji and Olende from Gabon, and Patos Marinza from Albania. It did not ship in oil from Colombia and Angola in July. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-July 2012 versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 barrels per day (bpd): Region/ July June July %chg %chg Jan-July Jan-July %chg Country 2012 2012 2011 mth/mth yr/yr 2012 2011 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LATAM Brazil 63.3 136.8 66.9 -53.7 -5.3 89.6 57.9 54.7 Colombia 0.0 35.8 0.0 -100.0 -- 5.0 14.0 -63.9 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 9.0 -100.0 Mexico 0.0 0.0 68.8 -- -100.0 49.6 45.3 9.5 Venezuela 400.5 275.0 233.8 45.6 71.3 255.0 181.0 40.9 TOTAL 463.8 447.7 369.4 3.6 25.6 399.3 307.3 30.0 ASIA Malaysia 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 1.2 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 5.5 11.8 -53.2 Total 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 6.7 11.8 -43.1 MEAST Neutral zone 173.8 179.9 70.3 -3.4 147.2 153.2 109.7 39.6 Oman 0.0 0.0 32.3 -- -100.0 8.4 134.4 -93.8 Iraq 0.0 0.0 190.4 -- -100.0 54.6 110.4 -50.5 Qatar 118.5 158.1 91.3 -25.1 29.8 116.1 81.6 42.3 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 4.9 -100.0 S Arabia 112.0 180.1 167.6 -37.8 -33.2 180.9 174.7 3.5 UAE 90.9 50.1 115.8 81.6 -21.4 85.2 78.8 8.2 Dubai 0.0 0.0 16.1 -- -100.0 14.8 6.8 115.9 Yemen 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 18.2 9.6 88.4 TOTAL 495.2 568.2 683.8 -12.8 -27.6 631.3 711.0 -11.2 EUROPE Albania 4.8 0.0 0.0 -- -- 2.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 4.8 0.0 0.0 -- -- 2.0 0.0 -- C.I.S. Russia 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 5.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 5.0 0.0 -- AFRICA Nigeria 32.3 0.0 0.0 -- -- 4.7 4.7 -0.1 Angola 0.0 167.2 126.2 -100.0 -100.0 74.1 82.0 -9.7 Cameroon 20.0 0.0 20.5 -- -2.6 8.7 5.9 47.9 Congo 30.3 31.3 0.0 -3.3 -- 19.2 2.5 659.3 Chad 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 4.4 0.0 -- Egypt 35.1 36.2 71.0 -3.2 -50.6 30.7 44.7 -31.3 Gabon 37.4 23.2 0.0 61.4 -- 25.3 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 2.9 0.0 -- Eq Guinea 51.6 50.5 0.0 2.3 -- 36.8 4.6 705.0 TOTAL 206.6 308.4 217.7 -33.0 -5.1 206.7 144.3 43.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1170.5 1324.3 1270.9 -11.6 -7.9 1251.1 1174.4 6.5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of day. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)