NEW DELHI, Aug 31 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's
biggest refining complex, shipped in 7.9 percent less oil in July from a year ago, tanker
discharge data made available to Reuters showed, after a sharp increase in imports last month.
During July, Reliance for the first time shipped in Nigerian Ulsan grade, and did not buy
crude from Iraq for the third straight month, the data showed.
Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and swings purchases to maximise revenue,
bought about 6.5 percent more oil in January-July from a year ago. It bought about a third of
its oil needs from Latin America, with Venezuela emerging as top supplier followed by Saudi
Arabia.
The Neutral Zone, whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third biggest
oil supplier in the first seven months of this year.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on Reliance's crude imports since 2007 to Jan-July 2012
link.reuters.com/rub42t
Top crude oil suppliers for Reliance and Essar:
link.reuters.com/gud42t
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included: Roncador and Albacora from Brazil;
Merey and Leona from Venezuela; Djeno from Congo, Mandji and Olende from Gabon, and Patos
Marinza from Albania.
It did not ship in oil from Colombia and Angola in July.
Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-July 2012
versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 barrels per day (bpd):
Region/ July June July %chg %chg Jan-July Jan-July %chg
Country 2012 2012 2011 mth/mth yr/yr 2012 2011 yr/yr
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LATAM
Brazil 63.3 136.8 66.9 -53.7 -5.3 89.6 57.9 54.7
Colombia 0.0 35.8 0.0 -100.0 -- 5.0 14.0 -63.9
Ecuador 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 9.0 -100.0
Mexico 0.0 0.0 68.8 -- -100.0 49.6 45.3 9.5
Venezuela 400.5 275.0 233.8 45.6 71.3 255.0 181.0 40.9
TOTAL 463.8 447.7 369.4 3.6 25.6 399.3 307.3 30.0
ASIA
Malaysia 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 1.2 0.0 --
Australia 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 5.5 11.8 -53.2
Total 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 6.7 11.8 -43.1
MEAST
Neutral zone 173.8 179.9 70.3 -3.4 147.2 153.2 109.7 39.6
Oman 0.0 0.0 32.3 -- -100.0 8.4 134.4 -93.8
Iraq 0.0 0.0 190.4 -- -100.0 54.6 110.4 -50.5
Qatar 118.5 158.1 91.3 -25.1 29.8 116.1 81.6 42.3
Kuwait 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 4.9 -100.0
S Arabia 112.0 180.1 167.6 -37.8 -33.2 180.9 174.7 3.5
UAE 90.9 50.1 115.8 81.6 -21.4 85.2 78.8 8.2
Dubai 0.0 0.0 16.1 -- -100.0 14.8 6.8 115.9
Yemen 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 18.2 9.6 88.4
TOTAL 495.2 568.2 683.8 -12.8 -27.6 631.3 711.0 -11.2
EUROPE
Albania 4.8 0.0 0.0 -- -- 2.0 0.0 --
TOTAL 4.8 0.0 0.0 -- -- 2.0 0.0 --
C.I.S.
Russia 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 5.0 0.0 --
TOTAL 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 5.0 0.0 --
AFRICA
Nigeria 32.3 0.0 0.0 -- -- 4.7 4.7 -0.1
Angola 0.0 167.2 126.2 -100.0 -100.0 74.1 82.0 -9.7
Cameroon 20.0 0.0 20.5 -- -2.6 8.7 5.9 47.9
Congo 30.3 31.3 0.0 -3.3 -- 19.2 2.5 659.3
Chad 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 4.4 0.0 --
Egypt 35.1 36.2 71.0 -3.2 -50.6 30.7 44.7 -31.3
Gabon 37.4 23.2 0.0 61.4 -- 25.3 0.0 --
Sudan 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 2.9 0.0 --
Eq Guinea 51.6 50.5 0.0 2.3 -- 36.8 4.6 705.0
TOTAL 206.6 308.4 217.7 -33.0 -5.1 206.7 144.3 43.2
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL ALL 1170.5 1324.3 1270.9 -11.6 -7.9 1251.1 1174.4 6.5
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them
into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of
day.
