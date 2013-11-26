MUMBAI Nov 26 India's Reliance Industries
may be allowed to hike rates for its gas from April
after it offered financial guarantees to the government to
settle any claims against it over a shortfall in its gas output,
the oil minister said.
In June, India approved a move to higher, market-related
rates for locally-produced gas from April 2014, but the finance
ministry later said prices for Reliance should be capped because
the company's gas production from the offshore D6 block was far
below its supply commitment.
Reliance, which operates the D6 block off India's eastern
coast, has reported a sharp decline in gas output since 2010.
Reliance and partner BP have cited geological
complexities for the fall in output, but the oil regulator
believes they failed to drill enough wells.
Falling output had already prompted the government to
disallow proportionate cost recovery to Reliance, leading to
arbitration proceedings over the issue.
"They have come forward with the proposal for bank
guarantees. There are some arbitration proceedings pending. Till
that is settled, they will submit bank guarantees," Oil Minister
Veerappa Moily told reporters at an industry event on Tuesday in
Mumbai.
Gas from D6 was earmarked for strategic domestic industries
including fertiliser production, cooking gas and power, but has
fallen so much that only some fertiliser plants now get supplies
from the offshore block.
"We will put up a cabinet note in 10-15 days. Our ministry
is concerned because we are keen to close the issue," he added.
A spokesman for Reliance, controlled by India's richest man,
Mukesh Ambani, declined to comment on the matter.
The minister did not disclose the amount of guarantees,
although media reports have earlier estimated them at $135
million per quarter.
India, which imports nearly 80 percent of its oil and a
quarter of its gas requirement, hopes to launch a new round of
auctions for oil and gas blocks by mid-January, Moily said.