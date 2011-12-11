* Wants to own 25-30 pct of heavy oil needs - exec
* Says eyeing further investment in U.S. shale gas
MUMBAI, Dec 11 Reliance Industries
, India's most valuable listed company, is scouting for
oil investments in the Americas as it looks to increase the
stake of crude production it owns to feed its refinery, the
world's largest, a senior executive said.
The company, controlled by Mukesh Ambani, India's richest
man, is also looking to invest more in the United States shale
gas sector, Executive Director PMS Prasad told Reuters.
"We are looking at opportunities to invest. Our shale gas
business in the U.S. needs capital," he said in an interview.
Reliance has outlined plans to spend $4 billion to $4.5
billion by 2014 on three U.S. shale gas joint ventures it
entered into last year.
Reliance's share price has fallen nearly 29 percent this
year, underperforming the broader index, on investor worries
about declining output at its key offshore India gas field.
This year, Reliance brought in the expertise of BP to
help it on the offshore D6 block, where output is lagging
targets, and the British company has said production from the
field off India's east coast could rise from 2014.
BP, which paid $7.2 billion to Reliance for a 30 percent
stake in more than 20 oil and gas blocks, has said it hoped to
get approvals to begin work this year.
Those approvals from the Indian government are still
pending.
"Along with BP and support from the government, we want to
increase production at the earliest (opportunity)," Prasad said.
Reliance, a conglomerate that is also involved in
retail and financial services, must buy nearly all the crude
that it uses to feed its giant Jamnagar refining complex in
western India, and would like to lift its share of "equity oil"
-- or oil production that it owns -- from almost zero at
present.
"If we reach 25-30 percent of the heavy oil we need, that
would be good," Prasad said.
About two-thirds of Reliance's demand is for heavy crude,
and the firm is especially focused on acquiring heavy oil
sources in politically stable countries, said Prasad, who did
not identify specific targets.
"We're generally looking at oil, but heavy is particularly
interesting to us because of the synergies," Prasad said.
Reliance's cutting edge Jamnagar complex can handle heavy
crudes, which often cost less than lighter crude options, giving
it the best refining margins in the industry.
"South America is heavy oil and there is always that
opportunity. U.S. shale oil and Canada oil sands are
interesting," Prasad added.
Reliance had cash of $12.6 billion and debt of $14.6 billion
at the end of September. The company has plans to issue a $1
billion bond, three sources said recently.
DOMESTIC DIESEL UNATTRACTIVE
Reliance is operating only around 600 of its 1,400 service
stations in India as the government subsidises prices of diesel
-- the most popular transport fuel -- and kerosene. Gasoline
prices were liberalised in June 2010.
Prasad said benchmark Brent oil prices would have to fall to
around $80-$85 a barrel from about $108 now, with the rupee at
current rates, for the domestic diesel market to be attractive.
Gas output at Reliance's D6 gas block has fallen
to around 42 million cubic metres a day (mscmd) from 48 mscmd in
May and well below the 69 mscmd planned.
Reliance has only a four-month window to carry out work
until the bad weather brought by the south-east monsoon from May
2012 forces a halt.
The company has been at odds with the government over
development of the block in the Krishna Godavari (KG) basin, but
on Friday won assurances that no change would be made to its
production-sharing contract there.
Reliance has no plans to expand its 1.2 million barrels per
day (bpd) refining complex at Jamnagar, Prasad said.
The site has a 580,000 bpd export-oriented plant and another
660,000 bpd unit.
