Nov 1 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, shipped in 14.2 percent more oil in September from a year earlier, tanker discharge data made available to Reuters showed. During September, Reliance skipped purchases from Mexico for a third straight month, according to the data. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and swings purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 7 percent more oil in January-September from a year earlier. It bought about 32 percent of its oil needs from Latin America, with Venezuela emerging as the top supplier followed by Saudi Arabia. In October, Reliance received its first parcel of Canadian heavy oil, along with Oriente grade of Ecuador after a gap of nine months, sources with knowledge of the development told Reuters. Venezuela has signed a new 15-year oil supply contract with Reliance which will raise supplies from the current 270,000 barrels per day (bpd) to between 300,000 bpd and 400,000 bpd. The Neutral Zone, whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third-biggest oil supplier to Reliance in the first nine months of this year. Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included: Roncador and Albacora from Brazil; Merey and Leona from Venezuela; Ras Gharib from Egypt; Mandji from Gabon; Ceiba and Aseng from Equatorial Guinea, Pazflor and Dalia from Angola, and Djeno from Congo. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-September 2012 versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Sept Aug Sept %chg %chg Jan-Sept Jan-Sept %chg Country 2012 2012 2011 mth/mth yr/yr 2012 2011 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 67.4 66.2 68.1 1.8 -1.0 84.6 67.2 25.8 Colombia 0.0 0.0 69.5 -- -100.0 3.9 18.5 -78.8 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 15.1 -100.0 Mexico 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 38.6 35.2 9.7 Venezuela 422.3 303.7 208.1 39.1 102.9 278.8 179.0 55.8 TOTAL 489.7 369.8 345.7 32.4 41.7 405.9 314.9 28.9 Asia Malaysia 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.9 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 19.5 0.0 -100.0 -- 6.5 9.1 -29.1 TOTAL 0.0 19.5 0.0 -100.0 -- 7.4 9.1 -18.9 Meast Neutral Zone 148.1 63.7 213.4 132.6 -30.6 142.5 118.0 20.7 Oman 0.0 0.0 42.7 -- -100.0 6.5 114.5 -94.3 Iraq 68.1 190.6 66.0 -64.2 3.3 71.5 107.2 -33.3 Qatar 125.1 89.4 72.9 40.0 71.5 114.0 92.5 23.2 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 3.8 -100.0 S Arabia 183.7 319.9 213.5 -42.6 -14.0 196.9 186.5 5.6 UAE 134.0 74.2 119.2 80.6 12.4 89.3 78.2 14.3 Dubai 0.0 0.0 33.2 -- -100.0 11.5 9.0 28.1 Yemen 28.6 0.0 0.0 -- -- 17.2 7.5 130.4 TOTAL 687.5 737.7 760.9 -6.8 -9.6 649.5 717.2 -9.4 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 1.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 1.6 0.0 -- C.I.S. Russia 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 3.9 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 3.9 0.0 -- Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 3.6 3.6 0.0 Angola 99.6 90.8 64.6 9.6 54.2 78.8 84.9 -7.2 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 25.5 -- -100.0 6.7 7.4 -8.4 Congo 32.4 0.0 0.0 -- -- 18.4 2.0 841.1 Chad 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 3.4 0.0 -- Egypt 54.0 17.5 74.3 208.9 -27.2 31.8 46.9 -32.3 Gabon 31.2 0.0 0.0 -- -- 23.1 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 2.3 0.0 -- Eq Guinea 56.4 0.0 0.0 -- -- 34.7 3.5 879.9 TOTAL 273.6 108.3 164.3 152.6 66.5 202.9 148.3 36.8 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1450.8 1235.4 1270.9 17.4 14.2 1271.2 1189.6 6.9 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)