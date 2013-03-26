NEW DELHI, March 26 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 23 percent more oil in February compared with a year earlier and made its first purchase of Australia's Gippsland grade, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.06 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in February, a decline of 17.3 percent from January, the data showed. Reliance's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, about 28 percent of India's overall capacity. The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to continuously diversify its crude slate by testing new grades and to improve refining margins. In the first two months of 2013, the private refiner shipped in about 1.18 million bpd of oil, up 3.3 percent from a year ago, the data showed. In January-February it bought about 54 percent of its oil needs from Latin America, with Venezuela maintaining its position as top crude supplier which it has held since May 2012, followed by Saudi Arabia. Reliance continued to skip purchases from Brazil for a second month in a row in February and did not buy oil from Iraq for a fourth straight month. The Neutral Zone, a border area whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third-biggest oil supplier to Reliance in the first two months of this year. Reliance has an annual deal with Saudi Aramco to buy about 240,000 bpd oil, including 60,000 to 65,000 bpd from its fields in the Neutral Zone. Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included Merey and Leona from Venezuela; Maya from Mexico, Oriente from Ecuador, Doba form Chad, Olende blend from Gabon and Aseng from Equatorial Guinea. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-February 2013 versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Feb Jan %chg Feb %chg Jan-Feb Jan-Feb %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 0.0 0.0 -- 139.0 -100.0 0.0 132.9 -100.0 Colombia 0.0 135.4 -100.0 0.0 -- 71.1 0.0 -- Mexico 65.5 59.3 10.4 63.6 2.9 62.3 62.7 -0.7 Venezuela 441.0 543.7 -18.9 143.1 208.1 495.0 178.8 176.9 TOTAL 506.5 738.4 -31.4 345.8 46.5 628.4 374.4 67.8 Asia Australia 17.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.1 10.1 -19.8 TOTAL 17.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.1 10.1 -19.8 Meast Neutral Zone 126.3 147.7 -14.5 79.0 59.9 137.5 131.3 4.7 Oman 19.3 0.0 -- 34.7 -44.4 9.2 16.8 -45.4 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 68.8 -100.0 0.0 131.3 -100.0 Qatar 79.5 39.8 99.9 64.1 23.9 58.6 105.7 -44.5 S Arabia 178.9 170.2 5.1 96.5 85.3 174.3 142.3 22.5 UAE 34.2 34.7 -1.4 68.1 -49.8 34.4 78.4 -56.1 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 16.3 -100.0 0.0 35.9 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 30.8 -100.0 TOTAL 438.1 392.3 11.7 427.4 2.5 414.0 672.4 -38.4 Africa Nigeria 0.0 27.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 14.2 0.0 -- Angola 0.0 33.7 -100.0 66.6 -100.0 17.7 32.2 -44.9 Chad 18.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.6 0.0 -- Egypt 38.8 17.6 121.2 20.4 90.1 27.7 27.4 1.0 Gabon 16.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.6 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 10.4 -100.0 Eq Guinea 24.4 71.6 -65.9 0.0 -- 49.2 10.7 359.1 TOTAL 97.3 149.8 -35.0 87.0 11.8 124.9 80.7 54.7 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1059.0 1280.5 -17.3 860.3 23.1 1175.4 1137.6 3.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by James Jukwey)