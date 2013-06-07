NEW DELHI, June 7 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 18 percent more oil in April compared with a year earlier and made a rare purchase of Cameroon's Lokele and Brazil's Preregino grades, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.42 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in April, a jump of 31 percent from March, the data showed. Reliance's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, about 28 percent of India's overall capacity. The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to continuously diversify its crude slate by testing new grades and to improve refining margins. In the first four months of 2013, the private refiner shipped in about 1.23 million bpd of oil, a marginal decline from a year ago, the data showed. In January-April it bought about 48 percent of its oil needs from Latin America, with Venezuela maintaining its position as top crude supplier which it has held since May 2012, followed by Saudi Arabia. The Neutral Zone, a border area whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third-biggest oil supplier to Reliance in the first four months of this year. Reliance has an annual deal with Saudi Aramco to buy about 240,000 bpd oil, including 60,000 to 65,000 bpd from its fields in the Neutral Zone. Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included Merey and Leona from Venezuela, Maya from Mexico, Castila from Colombia, Dalia from Angola and Gharib Blend from Egypt. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-April 2013 versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ April March %chg April %chg Jan-Apr Jan-Apr %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Latam Brazil 21.9 32.1 -31.7 0.0 -- 13.8 91.0 -84.9 Colombia 83.8 35.7 135.0 0.0 -- 65.1 0.0 -- Mexico 63.7 61.6 3.4 63.8 -0.1 62.4 62.7 -0.4 Venezuela 424.0 395.4 7.2 138.5 206.0 451.5 209.7 115.3 TOTAL 593.3 524.7 13.1 202.3 193.3 592.8 363.4 63.2 Asia Malaysia 0.0 0.0 -- 8.5 -100.0 0.0 2.1 -100.0 Australia 0.0 18.2 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.7 9.7 -10.2 TOTAL 0.0 18.2 -100.0 8.5 -100.0 8.7 11.8 -26.2 Middle East Neutral Zone 129.2 49.9 158.9 164.7 -21.5 112.8 151.8 -25.7 Oman 18.5 8.4 118.9 0.0 -- 11.3 14.8 -23.5 Iraq 137.0 132.1 3.7 125.3 9.3 68.4 96.2 -28.9 Qatar 119.1 18.5 545.3 102.3 16.5 63.4 94.5 -33.0 Kuwait 35.1 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.8 0.0 -- S Arabia 222.3 181.6 22.4 190.3 16.8 188.2 196.3 -4.1 UAE 36.3 46.1 -21.4 160.0 -77.3 37.9 99.0 -61.7 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 26.0 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 67.4 -100.0 0.0 32.0 -100.0 TOTAL 697.5 436.6 59.7 809.9 -13.9 490.7 710.5 -30.9 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 5.1 -100.0 0.0 2.4 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 5.1 -100.0 0.0 2.4 -100.0 Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 7.0 0.0 -- Angola 67.5 67.2 0.5 63.2 6.8 51.2 57.5 -10.9 Cameroon 23.3 0.0 -- 20.5 13.3 5.8 10.1 -42.6 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.7 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.5 0.0 -- Egypt 36.3 35.1 3.3 54.5 -33.4 31.7 36.1 -12.0 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 12.4 -100.0 3.7 11.3 -67.0 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.2 -100.0 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 22.9 -100.0 24.2 19.6 23.7 TOTAL 127.0 102.3 24.2 173.4 -26.7 136.2 147.5 -7.7 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 1417.9 1081.9 31.1 1199.2 18.2 1228.5 1235.5 -0.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Data for the previous months has been revised. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)