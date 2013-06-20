June 20 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported nearly 12 percent less oil in May compared with a year earlier, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.17 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in May, a decline of nearly 18 percent from April, the data showed. Reliance's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, about 28 percent of India's overall capacity. The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to diversify its crude slate continuously by testing new grades, and to improve refining margins. In the first five months of 2013, the private refiner shipped in about 1.22 million bpd of oil, a 3 percent decline from a year ago, the data showed. In January to May, it bought about 48 percent of its oil needs from Latin America, with Venezuela maintaining its position as top crude supplier, which it has held since May 2012, followed by Saudi Arabia. The Neutral Zone, a border area whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third-biggest oil supplier to Reliance in the first five months of this year. Reliance has an annual deal with Saudi Aramco to buy about 240,000 bpd oil, including 60,000 to 65,000 bpd from its fields in the Neutral Zone. Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included Merey and Leona from Venezuela, Jubarte and Roncador from Brazil, Maya from Mexico, Castilla from Colombia, Lokele from Cameroon, Mandji and Olende from Gabon, Dalia from Angola and Gharib Blend from Egypt. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-May 2013 versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ May April %chg May %chg Jan-May Jan-May %chg Country 2013 2013 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr 2013 2012 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 65.6 21.9 199.7 65.2 0.7 24.4 85.7 -71.5 Colombia 66.3 83.8 -20.8 0.0 -- 65.4 0.0 -- Mexico 61.7 63.7 -3.2 96.1 -35.8 62.3 69.5 -10.4 Venezuela 335.3 424.0 -20.9 267.1 25.5 427.6 221.4 93.1 TOTAL 528.9 593.3 -10.9 428.4 23.5 579.7 376.6 53.9 Asia Malaysia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.7 -100.0 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.9 7.7 -10.4 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.9 9.4 -26.3 Meast Neutral Zone 122.7 129.2 -5.1 112.0 9.5 114.8 143.7 -20.1 Oman 6.1 18.5 -66.8 0.0 -- 10.2 11.8 -12.9 Iraq 66.7 137.0 -51.3 0.0 -- 68.0 76.6 -11.1 Qatar 66.3 119.1 -44.3 157.2 -57.8 64.0 107.3 -40.4 Kuwait 0.0 35.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 7.0 0.0 -- S Arabia 242.7 222.3 9.2 190.6 27.4 199.4 195.1 2.2 UAE 0.0 36.3 -100.0 60.0 -100.0 30.1 91.0 -66.9 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 20.7 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 25.4 -100.0 TOTAL 504.5 697.5 -27.7 519.7 -2.9 493.6 671.6 -26.5 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.9 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 1.9 -100.0 C.I.S. Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 34.4 -100.0 0.0 7.0 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 34.4 -100.0 0.0 7.0 -100.0 Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.5 0.0 -- Angola 33.6 67.5 -50.2 122.7 -72.6 47.6 70.8 -32.8 Cameroon 23.1 23.3 -0.9 40.8 -43.6 9.4 16.4 -42.9 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 30.3 -100.0 0.0 12.3 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.9 0.0 -- Egypt 35.1 36.3 -3.3 70.0 -49.9 32.4 43.0 -24.5 Gabon 41.9 0.0 -- 75.8 -44.7 11.6 24.5 -52.7 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.1 -100.0 Eq Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 19.2 15.6 23.4 TOTAL 133.7 127.0 5.2 339.6 -60.6 135.7 186.7 -27.3 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1167.1 1417.9 -17.7 1322.1 -11.7 1215.9 1253.2 -3.0 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)