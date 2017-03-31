NEW DELHI, March 31 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, cut its oil imports by about a third in February from the previous month, ship tracking data made available to Thomson Reuters showed. It shipped in about 48 percent of its oil needs from the Middle East in February, compared with about 61 percent a year ago, while the share of Latin American grades in its overall purchases rose to 42 percent from 33 percent. African grades' share in the overall purchases almost doubled to 10 percent. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Coun Feb Jan %Chg Feb %Chg Jan-Feb Jan-Feb %chg try 2017 2017 mth/mth 2016 yr/yr 2017 2016 yr/yr Latam Brazil 89.2 153.3 -41.8 0.0 -- 122.9 33.2 270.3 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 34.8 -100.0 Ecuador 77.2 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 36.6 0.0 -- Mexico 0.0 70.1 -100.0 72.5 -100.0 36.8 69.8 -47.2 Venezuela 292.6 260.4 12.4 432.7 -32.4 275.7 345.7 -20.2 TOTAL 459.0 483.8 -5.1 505.2 -9.1 472.1 483.5 -2.4 Asia Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 23.2 -100.0 0.0 11.2 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 23.2 -100.0 0.0 11.2 -100.0 Middle East Iran 0.0 113.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 59.8 0.0 -- Iraq 152.7 195.1 -21.7 280.6 -45.6 174.9 237.6 -26.4 Qatar 40.9 65.1 -37.1 143.0 -71.4 53.6 79.7 -32.7 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 17.4 -100.0 S Arabia 213.0 441.0 -51.7 402.1 -47.0 332.8 387.6 -14.1 U.A.E. 95.9 92.6 3.6 108.7 -11.7 94.2 67.0 40.6 Dubai 17.5 15.8 10.9 0.0 -- 16.6 8.3 99.2 TOTAL 520.1 923.4 -43.7 934.5 -44.3 732.0 797.5 -8.2 CIS Kazakhstan 0.0 31.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 16.5 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 31.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 16.5 0.0 -- Africa 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Nigeria 65.9 62.4 5.7 33.0 99.6 64.1 47.8 34.0 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 24.5 -100.0 0.0 23.1 -100.0 Chad 0.0 31.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 16.6 0.0 -- Egypt 39.4 35.4 11.3 0.0 -- 37.3 18.0 106.7 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 21.7 -100.0 0.0 10.5 -100.0 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.3 -100.0 TOTAL 105.3 129.4 -18.7 79.2 32.9 118.0 110.8 6.5 TOTAL ALL 1084.4 1568.1 -30.8 1542.0 -29.7 1338.6 1403.0 -4.6 The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. The data also include cargo that arrived in January and discharged in early February. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)