NEW DELHI, June 23 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 5.5 percent less oil in May compared with the previous month, ship tracking data made available to Thomson Reuters showed. The imports were, however, 10.6 percent more than a year earlier, the data showed. In the first five months of 2017, the private refiner shipped in 4.3 percent more oil than a year earlier. Reliance imported three cargoes of Urals and a parcel of Sakhalin Blend oil from Russia last month, the data showed. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Count May April %Chg May %Chg Jan-May Jan-May %Chg ry 2017 2017 mth/mth 2016 yr/yr 2017 2016 yr/yr Latam Brazil 131.2 0.0 -- 32.5 303.1 88.1 31.4 180.7 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 13.7 -100.0 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 19.4 0.0 -- Mexico 0.0 137.8 -100.0 69.9 -100.0 54.8 55.8 -1.7 Venezuela 335.8 277.0 21.2 201.6 66.6 312.9 327.9 -4.6 TOTAL 467.0 414.8 12.6 304.1 53.6 475.3 428.8 10.8 Asia Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 21.7 -100.0 0.0 13.3 -100.0 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.5 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 21.7 -100.0 0.0 20.8 -100.0 Asia Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 21.7 -100.0 0.0 13.3 -100.0 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.5 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 21.7 -100.0 0.0 20.8 -100.0 Middle East Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.8 -100.0 Iran 57.2 128.5 -55.5 98.7 -42.1 72.5 38.3 89.1 Iraq 201.1 306.1 -34.3 199.0 1.0 211.6 189.8 11.5 Qatar 64.4 51.4 25.3 88.2 -27.0 51.9 82.2 -36.8 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 10.2 -100.0 S Arabia 277.2 276.2 0.3 333.9 -17.0 298.4 355.3 -16.0 U.A.E. 78.9 15.7 403.3 122.3 -35.5 69.1 95.3 -27.5 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.7 3.3 195.7 TOTAL 678.7 777.9 -12.7 842.2 -19.4 713.4 781.3 -8.7 C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.5 -100.0 Kazak 31.3 33.6 -6.9 0.0 -- 32.5 4.4 644.5 Russia 120.3 68.4 75.9 0.0 -- 42.7 0.0 -- TOTAL 151.5 102.0 48.6 0.0 -- 75.2 10.8 593.4 Africa Nigeria 0.0 29.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 43.1 18.9 128.2 Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.1 -100.0 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.5 0.0 -- Egypt 17.6 18.2 -3.3 17.9 -1.4 29.1 25.4 14.4 Sudan 19.1 35.7 -46.5 0.0 -- 19.5 4.1 372.5 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 20.8 -100.0 0.0 8.5 -100.0 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 4.5 -100.0 TOTAL 36.7 83.2 -55.9 38.7 -5.0 98.2 70.5 39.3 Canada 0.0 33.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.7 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 1334.0 1411.6 -5.5 1206.6 10.6 1368.7 1312.2 4.3 The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. The data also include cargo that arrived in April and discharged in May. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma)