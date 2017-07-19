TABLE-India Reliance's June oil imports up 8 pct on month - trade

NEW DELHI, July 19 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 8 percent more oil in June compared with the previous month, ship tracking data made available to Thomson Reuters showed. The imports were 12.8 percent more than a year earlier, the data showed. In the first half of 2017, the private refiner shipped in 5.7 percent more oil than a year earlier. The share of middle-eastern oil in Reliance's overall imports declined to about 42.5 percent from about 55 percent a year ago, while that from South America and Africa surged to 38 percent and about 15 percent, the data showed. Reliance increased the purchase of Angolan grades last month to compensate for a cut in supplies form the Gulf nations, which had cut supplies in line with OPEC's decision to reduce output to jack up prices. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Count June 2017 May %Chg June %Chg Jan-June Jan-june %Chg ry 2017 mth/mth 2016 yr/yr 2017 2016 yr/yr Latam Brazil 134.6 131.2 2.6 95.9 40.4 95.8 42.0 128.0 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 11.5 -100.0 Ecuador 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 16.2 0.0 -- Mexico 71.1 0.0 -- 67.2 5.9 57.5 57.7 -0.2 Venezuela 345.0 335.8 2.7 278.4 23.9 318.3 319.7 -0.5 TOTAL 550.8 467.0 17.9 441.5 24.8 487.8 430.9 13.2 Asia Indonesia 0.0 0.0 -- 21.4 -100.0 0.0 14.6 -100.0 Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 6.3 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 21.4 -100.0 0.0 20.9 -100.0 Middle East Oman 16.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.7 5.7 -51.6 Iran 30.0 57.2 -47.5 63.1 -52.5 65.5 42.4 54.3 Iraq 209.2 201.1 4.0 277.3 -24.6 211.2 204.2 3.4 Qatar 91.9 64.4 42.7 82.4 11.6 58.6 82.2 -28.8 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 15.9 -100.0 0.0 11.2 -100.0 S Arabia 186.4 277.2 -32.8 210.8 -11.6 279.9 331.4 -15.6 U.A.E. 78.3 78.9 -0.7 47.3 65.6 70.6 87.4 -19.2 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.1 2.8 195.4 TOTAL 612.3 678.7 -9.8 696.7 -12.1 696.6 767.3 -9.2 CIS Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 5.4 -100.0 Kazakhstan 64.9 31.3 107.5 0.0 -- 37.9 3.6 938.9 Russia 0.0 120.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 35.6 0.0 -- TOTAL 64.9 151.5 -57.2 0.0 -- 73.5 9.1 711.3 Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 35.9 15.8 128.0 Angola 132.3 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 21.9 0.0 -- Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 21.5 -100.0 0.0 11.2 -100.0 Chad 18.9 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.6 0.0 -- Egypt 18.5 17.6 4.6 73.2 -74.8 27.3 33.3 -18.0 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 22.4 -100.0 0.0 3.7 -100.0 Sudan 42.5 19.1 122.7 0.0 -- 23.3 3.5 576.1 Eq. Guinea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 7.1 -100.0 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.7 -100.0 TOTAL 212.2 36.7 477.8 117.1 81.2 117.1 78.2 49.8 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.6 0.0 -- TOTAL ALL 1440.2 1334.0 8.0 1276.7 12.8 1380.6 1306.3 5.7 The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. The data also include cargo that arrived in May and discharged in June. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)