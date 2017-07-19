FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
TABLE-India Reliance's June oil imports up 8 pct on month - trade
Bajaj Auto first-quarter profit falls about 6 percent
July 19, 2017 / 12:33 PM / a day ago

TABLE-India Reliance's June oil imports up 8 pct on month - trade

6 Min Read

    NEW DELHI, July 19 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's
biggest refining complex, imported 8 percent more oil in June compared with the previous month,
ship tracking data made available to Thomson Reuters showed.
    The imports were 12.8 percent more than a year earlier, the data showed.
    In the first half of 2017, the private refiner shipped in 5.7 percent more oil than a year
earlier. The share of middle-eastern oil in Reliance's overall imports declined to about 42.5
percent from about 55 percent a year ago, while that from South America and Africa surged to 38
percent and about 15 percent, the data showed.
    Reliance increased the purchase of Angolan grades last month to compensate for a cut in
supplies form the Gulf nations, which had cut supplies in line with OPEC's decision to reduce
output to jack up prices. 
   Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports, according to the data.
Volumes are in 1,000 bpd:
 Region/Count  June 2017  May      %Chg     June     %Chg    Jan-June   Jan-june  %Chg
 ry                       2017     mth/mth  2016     yr/yr       2017       2016  yr/yr
 Latam                                                                            
 Brazil            134.6    131.2      2.6     95.9    40.4      95.8       42.0   128.0
 Colombia            0.0      0.0      --       0.0      --       0.0       11.5  -100.0
 Ecuador             0.0      0.0      --       0.0      --      16.2        0.0      --
 Mexico             71.1      0.0      --      67.2     5.9      57.5       57.7    -0.2
 Venezuela         345.0    335.8      2.7    278.4    23.9     318.3      319.7    -0.5
 TOTAL             550.8    467.0     17.9    441.5    24.8     487.8      430.9    13.2
                                                                                     
 Asia                                                                                
 Indonesia           0.0      0.0      --      21.4  -100.0       0.0       14.6  -100.0
 Australia           0.0      0.0      --       0.0      --       0.0        6.3  -100.0
 TOTAL               0.0      0.0      --      21.4  -100.0       0.0       20.9  -100.0
                                                                                     
 Middle East                                                                         
 Oman               16.6      0.0      --       0.0      --       2.7        5.7   -51.6
 Iran               30.0     57.2    -47.5     63.1   -52.5      65.5       42.4    54.3
 Iraq              209.2    201.1      4.0    277.3   -24.6     211.2      204.2     3.4
 Qatar              91.9     64.4     42.7     82.4    11.6      58.6       82.2   -28.8
 Kuwait              0.0      0.0      --      15.9  -100.0       0.0       11.2  -100.0
 S Arabia          186.4    277.2    -32.8    210.8   -11.6     279.9      331.4   -15.6
 U.A.E.             78.3     78.9     -0.7     47.3    65.6      70.6       87.4   -19.2
 Dubai               0.0      0.0      --       0.0      --       8.1        2.8   195.4
 TOTAL             612.3    678.7     -9.8    696.7   -12.1     696.6      767.3    -9.2
                                                                                     
 CIS                                                                                 
 Azerbaijan          0.0      0.0      --       0.0      --       0.0        5.4  -100.0
 Kazakhstan         64.9     31.3    107.5      0.0      --      37.9        3.6   938.9
 Russia              0.0    120.3   -100.0      0.0      --      35.6        0.0      --
 TOTAL              64.9    151.5    -57.2      0.0      --      73.5        9.1   711.3
                                                                                     
 Africa                                                                              
 Nigeria             0.0      0.0      --       0.0      --      35.9       15.8   128.0
 Angola            132.3      0.0      --       0.0      --      21.9        0.0      --
 Cameroon            0.0      0.0      --      21.5  -100.0       0.0       11.2  -100.0
 Chad               18.9      0.0      --       0.0      --       8.6        0.0      --
 Egypt              18.5     17.6      4.6     73.2   -74.8      27.3       33.3   -18.0
 Gabon               0.0      0.0      --      22.4  -100.0       0.0        3.7  -100.0
 Sudan              42.5     19.1    122.7      0.0      --      23.3        3.5   576.1
 Eq. Guinea          0.0      0.0      --       0.0      --       0.0        7.1  -100.0
 Algeria             0.0      0.0      --       0.0      --       0.0        3.7  -100.0
 TOTAL             212.2     36.7    477.8    117.1    81.2     117.1       78.2    49.8
 Canada              0.0      0.0      --       0.0      --       5.6        0.0      --
 TOTAL ALL        1440.2   1334.0      8.0   1276.7    12.8    1380.6     1306.3     5.7
 
The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into
barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of
days. Numbers for previous months have been revised.
The data also include cargo that arrived in May and discharged in June.     

 (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

