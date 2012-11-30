NEW DELHI, Nov 30 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported nearly 13 percent more oil in October over a year earlier and made its first ever purchase of Canadian heavy oil. It also bought oil from Ecuador, the first since August 2011, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. During October, Reliance imported oil from Mexico after a gap of four months and shipped in crude from Colombia after skipping purchases from the South American nation for three months, according to the data. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and swings purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 7.5 percent more oil in January-October over a year earlier. It bought about a third of its oil needs from Latin America, with Venezuela emerging as the top supplier followed by Saudi Arabia. Reliance's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil -- about 28 percent of the country's overall refining capacity. The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to continuously diversify its crude slate by testing new grades and improve refining margins. Last month, Reliance received its first parcel of Canadian Cold Lake heavy oil, along with Oriente grade of Ecuador. Weightage of heavy grades from the Latin American region may rise significantly from the current 30 percent or so as the private refiner last month signed a deal with Venezuela's PDVSA to buy between 300,000-400,000 bpd of oil. The Neutral Zone, whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third-biggest oil supplier to Reliance in the first 10 months of this year. Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included: Merey and Leona from Venezuela; Castilla from Colombia, Ras Gharib from Egypt; Doba from Chad; Aseng from Equatorial Guinea, Vincent from Australia, Dalia from Angola and Maya from Mexico. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-October 2012 versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Region/ Oct Sept Oct %chg %chg Jan-Oct Jan-Oct %chg Country 2012 2012 2011 mth/mth yr/yr 2012 2011 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 0.0 67.4 0.0 -100.0 -- 76.0 60.3 25.9 Colombia 31.3 0.0 34.7 -- -9.8 6.7 20.1 -66.7 Ecuador 67.3 0.0 0.0 -- -- 6.8 13.5 -49.4 Mexico 61.7 0.0 61.7 -- -0.1 40.9 37.9 8.0 Venezuela 462.8 422.3 165.2 9.6 180.1 297.5 177.6 67.5 TOTAL 623.1 489.7 261.7 27.2 138.1 428.0 309.5 38.3 Asia Malaysia 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.8 0.0 -- Australia 19.3 0.0 19.4 -- -0.5 7.8 10.2 -23.6 TOTAL 19.3 0.0 19.4 -- -0.5 8.6 10.2 -15.4 MEast Neutral Zone 59.9 148.1 168.7 -59.5 -64.5 134.1 123.2 8.8 Oman 0.0 0.0 57.4 -- -100.0 5.9 108.7 -94.6 Iraq 62.1 68.1 195.8 -8.8 -68.3 70.5 116.2 -39.3 Qatar 163.5 125.1 121.8 30.8 34.2 119.1 95.5 24.6 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 3.4 -100.0 S Arabia 303.4 183.7 234.5 65.1 29.4 207.8 191.4 8.5 UAE 87.2 134.0 56.1 -34.9 55.5 89.1 75.9 17.4 Dubai 0.0 0.0 16.1 -- -100.0 10.3 9.7 6.4 Yemen 0.0 28.6 62.0 -100.0 -100.0 15.5 13.0 18.8 TOTAL 676.2 687.5 912.4 -1.7 -25.9 652.2 737.1 -11.5 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 1.4 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 1.4 0.0 -- C.I.S. Russia 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 3.5 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 3.5 0.0 -- Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 3.3 3.3 0.1 Angola 65.6 99.6 65.7 -34.1 -0.1 77.4 82.9 -6.6 Ivory Coast 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 0.0 0.0 -- Cameroon 0.0 0.0 0.0 -- -- 6.1 6.6 -8.4 Congo 0.0 32.4 0.0 -100.0 -- 16.6 1.8 841.5 Chad 32.6 0.0 0.0 -- -- 6.4 0.0 -- Egypt 52.6 54.0 52.5 -2.7 0.1 33.9 47.5 -28.7 Gabon 0.0 31.2 0.0 -100.0 -- 20.8 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 20.1 -- -100.0 2.1 2.1 0.0 Eq. Guinea 22.1 56.4 0.0 -60.8 -- 33.5 3.2 950.7 TOTAL 172.9 273.6 138.3 -36.8 25.0 199.9 147.3 35.7 Canada 10.5 0.0 0.0 -- -- 1.1 -- -- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1501.9 1450.8 1331.8 3.5 12.8 1294.7 1204.1 7.5 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)