Dec 21 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported nearly 31 percent less oil in November compared with a year earlier due to maintenance at its refineries and also made its first ever purchase of Brazil's Tubarao Azul oil, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. A crude unit at Reliance's 660,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil refiner is currently shut for maintenance, and it plans work at some of the units at its second 580,000 bpd plant in January. [ Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 4.2 percent more oil in the 10 months to end-November than the year-ago period. It bought about 35 percent of its oil needs from Latin America, with Venezuela emerging as the top supplier, followed by Saudi Arabia. Reliance's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil - about 28 percent of India's overall capacity. The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to continuously diversify its crude slate by testing new grades and to improve refining margins. Heavy grades from Latin America currently account for about 30 percent of its crude, and their share may increase significantly after Reliance signed a deal with Venezuela's PDVSA to buy 300,000 to 400,000 bpd of oil under a new 15-year contract. The Neutral Zone, a border area whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third-biggest oil supplier to Reliance in the first 10 months of this year. Reliance has an annual deal with Saudi Aramco to buy about 240,000 bpd oil, including 60,000 to 65,000 bpd from its fields in the Neutral Zone. Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included Merey and Leona from Venezuela; Oriente from Ecuador, Jubarte and Roncador from Brazil, Ras Gharib from Egypt and Aseng from Equatorial Guinea. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-October 2012 versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Nov Oct %chg Nov %ch Jan-Nov JAN-Nov %Chg Country 2012 2012 mth/mth 2011 yr/yr 2012 2011 yr/yr ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 165.6 0.0 -- 70.3 135.4 84.0 61.2 37.1 Colombia 0.0 31.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 6.1 18.3 -66.7 Ecuador 36.1 67.3 -46.3 0.0 -- 9.5 12.3 -23.1 Mexico 0.0 61.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 37.2 34.5 8.1 Venezuela 341.0 462.8 -26.3 204.5 66.7 301.4 180.0 67.4 TOTAL 542.8 623.1 -12.9 274.9 97.5 438.2 306.4 43.0 Asia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Malaysia 9.8 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.6 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 19.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 7.1 9.3 -23.6 TOTAL 9.8 19.3 -49.1 0.0 -- 8.7 9.3 -5.9 Middle East Neutral zone 18.8 59.9 -68.7 132.4 -85.8 123.8 124.0 -0.2 Oman 0.0 0.0 -- 33.4 -100.0 5.3 101.9 -94.8 Iraq 0.0 62.1 -100.0 133.3 -100.0 64.2 117.7 -45.5 Qatar 49.7 163.5 -69.6 83.4 -40.4 112.9 94.4 19.5 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 3.1 -100.0 S Arabia 60.0 303.4 -80.2 235.1 -74.5 194.5 195.3 -0.4 Uae 65.8 87.2 -24.5 89.4 -26.4 87.0 77.1 12.8 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.4 8.8 6.5 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 61.6 -100.0 14.1 17.4 -19.0 TOTAL 194.3 676.2 -71.3 768.5 -74.7 611.2 739.9 -17.4 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.3 0.0 -- C.I.S. Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.2 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.2 0.0 -- Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 3.0 3.0 0.1 Angola 0.0 65.6 -100.0 51.2 -100.0 70.5 80.1 -12.0 Ivory Coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.5 6.0 -8.4 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 15.1 1.6 841.8 Chad 0.0 32.6 -100.0 0.0 -- 5.8 0.0 -- Egypt 36.4 52.6 -30.8 72.5 -49.9 34.1 49.7 -31.5 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 18.9 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.9 1.9 0.1 Eq Guinea 22.7 22.1 3.0 0.0 -- 32.5 2.9 1021.2 TOTAL 59.1 172.9 -65.8 123.7 -52.2 187.3 145.2 29.0 Canada 0.0 10.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 1.0 0.0 -- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL ALL 806.0 1501.9 -46.3 1167.1 -30.9 1250.9 1200.8 4.2 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Jane Baird)