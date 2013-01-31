Jan 31 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported nearly 5.4 percent less oil in December than a year earlier, ahead of planned maintenance at one of its refineries and did not import oil from Iraq, Mexico and Colombia for a second straight month, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. Reliance plans to shut one of the two crude distillation units (CDU) at its 580,000 barrels per day (bpd) export-focused Jamnagar refinery from Feb. 6 or 7 for a maximum of 25 days, traders said on Monday. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 3.4 percent more oil in 2012 than a year earlier. It bought about 36 percent of its oil needs from Latin America, with Venezuela emerging as the top supplier, followed by Saudi Arabia. Reliance's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil, or about 28 percent of India's overall capacity. The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to continuously diversify its crude slate by testing new grades and to improve refining margins. The share of heavy grades from Latin America may increase significantly after Reliance signed a deal with Venezuela's PDVSA to buy 300,000 to 400,000 bpd of oil under a new 15-year contract. The Neutral Zone, a border area whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third-biggest oil supplier to Reliance in the first 10 months of this year. Reliance has an annual deal with Saudi Aramco to buy about 240,000 bpd oil, including 60,000 to 65,000 bpd from its fields in the Neutral Zone. Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included Merey and Leona from Venezuela; Napo from Ecuador, Jubarte and Roncador from Brazil, Ras Gharib from Egypt, Doba from Chad and Dalia from Angola. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January-December 2012 versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ Dec Nov %Chg Dec %Chg Jan-Dec Jan-Dec %chg Country 2012 2012 mth/mth 2011 yr/yr 2012 2011 yr/yr ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 66.7 165.6 -59.7 0.0 -- 82.5 56.0 47.2 Colombia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.6 16.8 -66.7 Ecuador 26.1 36.1 -27.9 0.0 -- 10.9 11.3 -3.5 Mexico 0.0 0.0 -- 30.9 -100.0 34.1 34.2 -0.2 Venezuela 415.2 341.0 21.8 176.6 135.2 311.1 179.7 73.1 TOTAL 508.0 542.8 -6.4 207.5 144.8 444.1 298.0 49.1 Asia China 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Brunei 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Malaysia 0.0 9.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 1.5 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 6.5 8.5 -23.5 TOTAL 0.0 9.8 -100.0 0.0 -- 8.0 8.5 -5.9 Meast Neutral Zone 88.9 18.8 373.4 137.1 -35.2 120.8 125.1 -3.5 Oman 8.9 0.0 -- 32.4 -72.6 5.6 96.0 -94.1 Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 192.1 -100.0 58.8 124.0 -52.6 Qatar 175.1 49.7 252.6 99.1 76.7 118.1 94.8 24.6 Kuwait 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 2.9 -100.0 S Arabia 153.0 60.0 155.0 215.0 -28.8 191.0 197.0 -3.0 UAE 36.5 65.8 -44.5 37.3 -2.1 82.8 73.8 12.2 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 31.3 -100.0 8.6 10.7 -19.9 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 12.9 15.9 -19.0 TOTAL 462.4 194.3 138.0 744.3 -37.9 598.6 740.3 -19.1 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.2 0.0 -- North Sea 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.2 0.0 -- C.I.S. Russia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.9 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.9 0.0 -- Africa Nigeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.7 2.7 0.1 Angola 62.9 0.0 -- 123.8 -49.2 69.9 83.8 -16.6 Ivory Coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Cameroon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 5.0 5.5 -8.3 Congo 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 13.8 1.5 842.0 Chad 32.6 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.1 0.0 -- Egypt 35.1 36.4 -3.5 88.1 -60.1 34.2 53.0 -35.5 Gabon 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 17.3 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 1.7 1.7 0.1 Eq. Guinea 0.0 22.7 -100.0 0.0 -- 29.7 2.7 1021.5 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 130.7 59.1 121.1 211.8 -38.3 182.5 150.8 21.0 Canada 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.9 0.0 -- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1101.1 806.0 36.6 1163.6 -5.4 1238.2 1197.6 3.4 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)