NEW DELHI, Feb 26 India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, imported 8.3 percent less oil in January compared with a year earlier due to planned maintenance at its export-focused refinery, tanker arrival data made available to Reuters showed. Reliance shut half its 580,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery for four weeks from Feb. 18 while its second 660,000 bpd oil refinery is operating at normal rates. Reliance, which has a diversified crude slate and shifts purchases to maximise revenue, bought about 1.28 million bpd oil in January, up 16.3 percent from December, the data showed. It bought about 58 percent of its oil needs from Latin America, with Venezuela maintaining its position as top crude supplier which it has held since May 2012, followed by Saudi Arabia. Reliance's two advanced refineries in western Gujarat state can together process 1.2 million bpd of oil - about 30 percent of India's overall capacity. The complexity of these plants allows the refiner to continuously diversify its crude slate by testing new grades and to improve refining margins. Reliance bought oil from Mexico and Colombia after a gap of two months in January, while it did not purchase oil from Iraq for a third straight month. The Neutral Zone, a border area whose production belongs to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, was the third-biggest oil supplier to Reliance in January. Reliance has an annual deal with Saudi Aramco to buy about 240,000 bpd oil, including 60,000 to 65,000 bpd from its fields in the Neutral Zone. Reliance's imports from outside the Middle East included Merey and Leona from Venezuela; Maya from Mexico, Castilla from Colombia, Agbami from Nigeria, Dalia from Angola, Ras Gharib from Egypt and Aseng and Ceiba from Equatorial Guinea. Following are the details of Reliance's crude and condensate imports in January 2013 versus a year ago, according to the data. Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Region/ January December %change January %change Country 2013 2012 mth/mth 2012 yr/yr -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latam Brazil 0.0 66.7 -100.0 127.2 -100.0 Colombia 135.4 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Ecuador 0.0 26.1 -100.0 0.0 -- Mexico 59.3 0.0 -- 61.8 -4.0 Venezuela 543.7 415.2 30.9 212.1 156.3 TOTAL 738.4 508.0 45.4 401.2 84.1 Asia Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 19.6 -100.0 TOTAL 0.0 0.0 -- 19.6 -100.0 Meast Neutral Zone 147.7 88.9 66.2 180.3 -18.1 Oman 0.0 8.9 -100.0 0.0 -- Iraq 0.0 0.0 -- 189.8 -100.0 Qatar 39.8 175.1 -77.3 144.5 -72.5 S Arabia 170.2 153.0 11.2 185.2 -8.1 UAE 34.7 36.5 -5.1 88.0 -60.6 Dubai 0.0 0.0 -- 54.3 -100.0 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 59.5 -100.0 TOTAL 392.3 462.4 -15.2 901.6 -56.5 Africa Nigeria 27.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- Angola 33.7 62.9 -46.4 0.0 -- Chad 0.0 32.6 -100.0 0.0 -- Egypt 17.6 35.1 -50.0 33.9 -48.2 Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 20.2 -100.0 Eq Guinea 71.6 0.0 -- 20.7 245.2 TOTAL 149.8 130.7 14.6 74.8 100.2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ALL 1280.5 1101.1 16.3 1397.1 -8.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels per tonne, divided by the number of days. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)